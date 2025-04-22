Gorgeous Greece under £200pp

Maria Studios and Apartments, Zante

Holiday Hypermarket has shared a range of package holidays to Greece in May starting from £192 per person.

Each package includes return flights, hotel accommodation, airport transfers, and baggage allowance, offering a convenient and cost-effective way to book a complete holiday in one transaction. With a variety of locations available, from island retreats to mainland resorts, there are options to suit different tastes and budgets.

The deals are available for departures in May, making them ideal for those looking to book a last-minute getaway or plan ahead for a summer break. With demand for budget-friendly travel remaining strong, Holiday Hypermarket anticipates significant interest in this latest offering.

Maria Studios and Apartments, Zante - £192pp

Departs 1st May from Birmingham

7 nights

Self catering

Price based on 2 adults sharing

Marianna Apartments, Corfu - £195pp

Departs 5th May from London Stansted

7 nights

Self catering

Price based on 2 adults sharing

Central Seaside, Corfu - £193pp​​​​

Departs 5th May from London Stansted

7 nights

Bed and Breakfast

Price based on 2 adults sharing