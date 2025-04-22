Gorgeous Greece under £200pp
Each package includes return flights, hotel accommodation, airport transfers, and baggage allowance, offering a convenient and cost-effective way to book a complete holiday in one transaction. With a variety of locations available, from island retreats to mainland resorts, there are options to suit different tastes and budgets.
The deals are available for departures in May, making them ideal for those looking to book a last-minute getaway or plan ahead for a summer break. With demand for budget-friendly travel remaining strong, Holiday Hypermarket anticipates significant interest in this latest offering.
Maria Studios and Apartments, Zante - £192pp
- Departs 1st May from Birmingham
- 7 nights
- Self catering
- Price based on 2 adults sharing
https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/22890/maria-studios-and-apartments?holidayId=22189128678&searchId=52594854944&beach=true
Marianna Apartments, Corfu - £195pp
- Departs 5th May from London Stansted
- 7 nights
- Self catering
- Price based on 2 adults sharing
https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/58337/marianna-apartments?holidayId=22189130412&searchId=52594854944&beach=true
Central Seaside, Corfu - £193pp
- Departs 5th May from London Stansted
- 7 nights
- Bed and Breakfast
- Price based on 2 adults sharing