Gorgeous Greece under £200pp

By Holiday Hypermarket
Contributor
38 minutes ago
Maria Studios and Apartments, ZanteMaria Studios and Apartments, Zante
Maria Studios and Apartments, Zante
Holiday Hypermarket has shared a range of package holidays to Greece in May starting from £192 per person.

Each package includes return flights, hotel accommodation, airport transfers, and baggage allowance, offering a convenient and cost-effective way to book a complete holiday in one transaction. With a variety of locations available, from island retreats to mainland resorts, there are options to suit different tastes and budgets.

The deals are available for departures in May, making them ideal for those looking to book a last-minute getaway or plan ahead for a summer break. With demand for budget-friendly travel remaining strong, Holiday Hypermarket anticipates significant interest in this latest offering.

Maria Studios and Apartments, Zante - £192pp

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Departs 1st May from Birmingham
  • 7 nights
  • Self catering
  • Price based on 2 adults sharing

https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/22890/maria-studios-and-apartments?holidayId=22189128678&searchId=52594854944&beach=true

Marianna Apartments, Corfu - £195pp

  • Departs 5th May from London Stansted
  • 7 nights
  • Self catering
  • Price based on 2 adults sharing

https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/58337/marianna-apartments?holidayId=22189130412&searchId=52594854944&beach=true

Central Seaside, Corfu - £193pp​​​​

  • Departs 5th May from London Stansted
  • 7 nights
  • Bed and Breakfast
  • Price based on 2 adults sharing

https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/58829/central-seaside?holidayId=22189129473&searchId=52594854944&beach=true

Related topics:GreeceCorfu
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice