GP warns British families to pack £5 item this summer - or risk emergency hospital trips abroad

Summer holidays are meant to be relaxing, so you don’t want to find yourself in a foreign hospital due to unexpected allergic reactions - even if you’ve never had allergies before.

Dr Asimah Hanif, medical expert at travel insurance provider Staysure, is urging all travellers to pack one simple item that costs less than £5 but could prevent a medical emergency abroad.

The hidden allergy risk

"It surprises a lot of travellers, but even people with no history of allergies can react badly to things abroad, from unfamiliar insect bites to new foods, or even the pollen and air quality in a different climate," Dr Asimah explains.

Allergy medication

"There are cases where a perfectly healthy person develops severe swelling or rashes out of nowhere, often with no clear trigger."

The problem is particularly acute during summer holidays when families are exposed to new environments, different cuisines, and unfamiliar insects.

Popular Mediterranean destinations, for instance, have different pollen profiles that can trigger reactions in people who've never experienced hay fever at home.

The £5 solution you can find at the supermarket

Dr Asimah Hanif, registered GP with over 15 years of experience.

The answer is surprisingly simple: pack antihistamines.

"Packing a basic antihistamine, like non-drowsy Loratadine (Clarityn), Chlorphenamine (Piriton) or Cetirizine, can be the difference between a minor discomfort and an urgent trip to the hospital," says Dr Asimah.

"This over-the-counter medication is widely available and is inexpensive. They take up almost no space and can effectively manage a surprise allergic reaction. For families with children or anyone with sensitive skin, it's an essential to have in your suitcase."

Don’t forget the insurance warning

But there's a crucial insurance consideration many travellers miss. "If you regularly take any form of antihistamines, always make sure to declare them to your insurer when purchasing your travel insurance policy," Dr Asimah warns.

"Undeclared medications, no matter how minor they seem, can complicate a medical claim if they're relevant to the treatment you receive abroad."

This means even occasional hay fever tablets need to be declared to avoid potential claim issues if you need medical treatment for an allergic reaction while away.