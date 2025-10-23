Grand Hotel Courmayeur Mont Blanc Welcomes Guests All Year Round

Grand Hotel Courmayeur Mont Blanc

This year, for the very first time, Grand Hotel Courmayeur Mont Blanc in the spectacular Aosta Valley will remain open throughout autumn.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to the growing move towards year-round mountain tourism in Italy and the rising appeal of “cool-cations”, R Collection Hotels has chosen to keep the five-star property open all year round. Guests will be able to experience the region through scenic walks in nature, wine and food tastings, spa and thermal baths and exploration of the cultural heritage of charming villages and local producers.

The hotel itself is a destination in its own right, embracing the art of slow living. Guests can start the day with breakfast overlooking Mont Blanc, enjoy signature cocktails at the Equinox Lounge Bar and dine at La Fourchette Restaurant, where refined dishes are perfectly paired with a carefully selected wine list. For those in search of rest and rejuvenation, ERRE SPA offers a haven of tranquillity, complete with sauna, Turkish bath, indoor pool, outdoor solarium and a fully equipped gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To elevate the experience, R Collection Hotels has introduced the Gourmet Experience at the Foot of Mont Blanc package which is available throughout the season. This includes a welcome aperitif of local specialities, a gourmet dinner surrounded by breathtaking views of Mont Blanc and a guided tour of the vineyards of Morgex - perfect for experiencing the region’s authentic flavours.

Grand Hotel Courmayeur Mont Blanc

The Gourmet Experience at the Foot of Mont Blanc package starts from €392 per night

Room rates at Grand Hotel Courmayeur Mont Blanc start from €207 per night

For further information on R Collection Hotels visit: www.rcollectionhotels.it