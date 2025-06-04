Grand Hotel Victoria launches a package for all of the senses

ERRE Spa

R Collection Hotels' has launched an exclusive ‘A Sensory Journey on Lake Como’ package, where every sense is engaged.

Nestled on the shores of Lake Como in Menaggio, the five-star Grand Hotel Victoria offers a picture-perfect base for exploring the idyllic and iconic region of Northern Italy. This late 19th-century hotel features both lake-view and design-focused gourmet restaurants, manicured gardens, a heated swimming pool, and a luxurious spa.

A four-night stay in a Junior Suite Lake View provides sweeping vistas of the lake's waters. The sensory package is thoughtfully curated to ensure guests fully immerse themselves in the elegance of the hotel and the charm of its renowned surroundings.

Sight: A private boat excursion along the picturesque shores of Lake Como offers the opportunity to discover the region’s most charming villas and gardens.

Smell: A hands-on perfume workshop invites guests to craft their own signature scent using fresh ingredients sourced from the hotel’s botanical gardens.

Taste: A culinary masterclass reveals the secrets of Italian cuisine, as guests learn to prepare classic pizza and pasta dishes under expert guidance.

Touch: An exclusive couples’ spa treatment at the expansive ERRE SPA is specially designed as part of the “Sensory Journey” package, allowing guests to unwind through personalised, restorative therapies.

Sound: A tranquil day at the Victoria Beach Club surrounds guests with the gentle sound of lapping waves, creating a serene atmosphere for deep relaxation

R Collection’s 6th Sense: R Collection introduces its own signature sixth sense with a five-course tasting menu. This culinary journey engages all five senses through complex flavors, varied textures, and artful presentation, delivering a dining experience like no other.

