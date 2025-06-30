Great American outdoor adventures await UK tourists

With weather getting warmer, the USA invites travellers to hike, paddle, climb, and bike their way through some of the country’s most breathtaking landscapes.

Nicknamed "Sportsman’s Paradise," Louisiana is a dream destination for outdoor enthusiasts. As such, the state tourism board has declared 2026 "Year of Outdoors". Here, visitors can experience legendary waterways up close as they paddle or airboat through cypress-tupelo swamps and peaceful bayous teeming with wildlife. These water trails offer a unique perspective on Louisiana's natural beauty.

Big draws such as the Bayou Vermilion Paddle Trail and the Atchafalaya Basin – America’s largest river swamp – promise excellent scenic canoeing and kayaking. Grand Isle State Park, in southeast Louisiana, combines prime paddling in the Gulf with excellent birding. For boating and fishing enthusiasts, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Charles are ideal destinations offering near perfect conditions and stunning sunsets.

Scenic trails crisscross Louisiana’s State Parks, guiding visitors to natural wonders such as Kisatchie National Forest and Driskill Mountain, Louisiana’s highest point (albeit only 535 feet high). Road trippers will relish The Creole Nature Trail, with myriad outdoor attractions and activities along its length. To experience one of Louisiana’s man-made marvels, head to Poverty Point. A spectacular series of ancient earthworks, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is open daily for tours.

Fancy some adventure on the water? Mississippi offers a diverse array of canoeing and kayaking opportunities, from tranquil lake paddles to scenic river adventures.

The Quapaw Canoe Company, operating out of Clarksdale and Vicksburg, provides wilderness adventures by canoe, kayak or paddleboard on any section of the last 954 miles on the Lower Mississippi River. Coastal Mississippi combines Southern charm, rich history, and 62 miles of beautiful shoreline connecting several quaint coastal towns including Bay St Louis, Biloxi, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula.

There are plenty of spots to relax and many attractions including boating, fishing, hiking and world-class golf courses. Visitors can adventure out on a Biloxi Schooner sailboat or shrimping tour. Take the Ship Island Ferry from Gulfport to explore the unspoiled beauty of Ship Island, a barrier island that's part of the Gulf Island National Seashore and only accessible by boat.

Relax on pristine beaches, enjoy bird watching, or tour the historic Fort Massachusetts from the Civil War-era. Coming this summer, visitors can explore Coastal Mississippi on Amtrak with the new Mardi Gras route. Mississippi’s State Parks provide adventures for travellers of all ages.

Visitors can pedal through the woods on the state’s many biking trails, tackle some of the best year-round freshwater and saltwater fishing spots or enjoy equestrian activities. Known for its stunning rock formations and natural beauty, Tishomingo State Park is perfect for hiking and fishing.

Tucson is an absolute gem for outdoor enthusiasts, it is flanked on both sides by Saguaro National Park (East and West districts), offering some of the most iconic saguaro-studded treks in the USA.

Tucson's sunny, dry climate and easy access to thousands of climbs make it a mecca for rock climbing. One of the top destinations is Mt. Lemmon in Tucson's Santa Catalina Mountains. Rising more than 9,000 feet above the Sonoran Desert floor, Mt Lemmon has more than 2,700 climbing routes, ranging from single-pitch clip-ups to multi-pitch traditional routes, and the mountain's steep, craggy walls are ideal for gravity-defying thrills at the end of a rope.

Mountain bikers adore the five mountain ranges that surround Tucson. The trails at Sweetwater Preserve that border Saguaro National Park West can satisfy both beginners who want a bit of a challenge or experienced riders who are looking for a more relaxed day in the saddle. Mt Lemmon offers multiple steep, technical trails and the challenge of higher altitudes.

For riders who prefer to stay on pavement the Chuck Huckelberry Loop is an ongoing project of more than 100 car-free miles of trails around Tucson. Tucson has cemented itself as one of the top cycling destinations not only in the U.S. but in the world.

The six states of the New England region offer an assortment of outdoor adventures.

Running from spring through early fall, New England’s white water scene transforms a number of the region’s twisting rivers into nature’s roller coasters. The Deerfield River in Western Massachusetts offers tamer rapids that are well-suited to newcomers and family groups, but there are stretches of Class III and IV rapids along this river for those seeking thrills.

Maine offers 32,000 miles of rivers and streams. Some of the most thrilling white water rafting can be found on Maine’s “big three” Penobscot, Kennebec and Dead rivers. The sport’s epicentre is the Kennebec Valley, where outfitters like North Country Rivers lead expeditions.

Sitting below the fabled Presidential mountain range, the AMC Highland Center offers guests easy access to several popular White Mountain hikes in New Hampshire. A Great North Woods standout is Umbagog Lake, one of the best paddling destinations in the East.

The 11-mile-long lake and the adjacent Umbagog Lake State Park and Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge are home to loons, eagles, ospreys, moose, and myriad species of northern freshwater fish.

Vermont is known for its superb swimming holes, and the Northeast Kingdom region has some of the best, including Montgomery’s Three Holes named for its three waterfalls, and Four Corners in North Troy, with diving cliffs and a thrilling rope swing. Visitors can take a guided paddle tour of the Northeast Kingdom’s Clyde River, a gentle waterway with abundant wildlife, with Clyde River Recreation.

The waters off Block Island in Rhode Island offer some of New England’s finest saltwater fishing. Chartered tours with Block Island Fishworks offering the chance to catch striped bass, bluefish, and more. Private sailing lessons are a great way to explore the Great Salt Pond with the Block Island Club.

Visitors can head to Newport for a one-hour “Try Sailing” lesson with the community sailing centre Sail Newport, and see this legendary yachting capital in the most fitting way possible.

For an adrenaline adventure, head to the Highflyer Zipline to soar over the treetops at nearly 60mph, arriving a mile away at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center. An early-morning ride with New Hartford’s Berkshire Balloons, provides views of three to four states at once with views from 50 to 100 miles above the terrain.

With nearly 300 parks and iconic waterways, Boston has plenty of open spaces to explore. From the Charles River to the Harbor, and Boston Common to the Rose Kennedy Greenway, the city offers an abundance of outdoor activities. Rent a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard from Paddle Boston and navigate calm waters to enjoy serene views of one of America’s most historic cities.

The Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park comprise 34 islands and peninsulas which offer an oasis easily reached by ferry from the city. Islands range from rustic retreats to family-friendly hubs with plenty of activities.

Herman Melville’s Moby Dick was inspired by real events off the New England coast. The Whale Watching season, which runs from May to October, offers visitors the opportunity to view these majestic creatures in their natural habitat. The Stellwagen Bank Marine Sanctuary is a rich feeding ground for whales including humpbacks, finbacks, rights and minkes.

Discover a world of outdoor adventures in San Antonio with scenic trails in stunning parks or by paddling the river which winds through charming neighbourhoods.

The San Antonio River Walk offers more than just the vibrant downtown scene. Venture south and discover the serene beauty of Mission Reach eight-mile linear park perfect for nature enthusiasts, history buffs, and those seeking a peaceful escape.

Rent a kayak or canoe and paddle through the gentle waters of the San Antonio River, surrounded by lush greenery and wildlife or explore the 16-mile network of biking and hiking trails that wind along the river. The terrain is mostly flat and paved, making it suitable for all ages and abilities.

When in San Antonio, Rodeo is a must! The Tejas Rodeo Company is a hidden gem located just north of San Antonio which provides an authentic Texas experience with live rodeo performance every Saturday from March to November. Visitors will see bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, and more, followed by a live country and western band and dance.

A San Antonio outdoor gem is the Natural Bridge Caverns , a world renowned show cave consisting of two spectacular caverns. The Discovery Cavern is the largest cavern in Texas with multiple tour experiences including caving adventures. The Discovery Tour offers a journey through the first chambers discovered at Natural Bridge Caverns where visitors can experience awe-inspiring natural formations.

The Adventure Tour offers a real caving experience, designed as an excellent introduction to caving as well as an exploration of natural beauty in the deepest recesses of the earth.

Surrounded by water and shaded by ancient oaks, the Crescent City’s abundant green spaces are perfect for those who love being outdoors. Whether exploring by foot, or by bike visitors can escape the traffic by taking the short, scenic Lafitte Greenway from the French Quarter to City Park. In Uptown, Audubon Park is famous for the spectacular collection of Live Oaks which offer shade on a sunny day.

Bike Tours and rentals are ideal for exploring the local neighbourhoods of New Orleans, with many offerings delving into areas such as architecture, street art and local food. Visitors can take a ferry from New Orleans across to Algiers Point to discover this quiet and historic neighbourhood, and to capture the best images of the New Orleans skyline.

Kayaking along the bayou is a spring and summertime favourite, with Mid-City among the prime spots for visitors looking to soak up the sun and fresh air while paddling, either on a guided tour or by renting equipment.

Swamp tours immerse visitors in the true beauty that surrounds New Orleans, offering the opportunity to get up close and personal with Louisiana's vast wetland ecosystems and the chance to spot alligators, turtles, and birds. From kayaks to airboats, there’s a variety of tours to choose from.

New Orleans offers a range of approachable public golf courses in locations Uptown and down. From the natural habitat and wetlands of TPC Louisiana, home to the annual Zurich Classic stop on the PGA tour, to the Uptown Golf Club at Audubon Park.

Such is the variety of the state’s outdoor adventures, Tennessee Tourism has launched a helpful Choose Your Adventure visitor guide on its website.

Tennessee is home to The Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Here, in the most visited National Park in the U.S., visitors can off-road, hit the trails, and unleash their inner WildSide on MegaZip, the longest zipline in the U.S.

Other Tennessee adventures hubs include the watery wonderland around Chattanooga – currently basking in its new ‘National Park City’ status – where visitors can try their hand at ‘glow kayaking’, or paddle to Nickajack Bat Cave.

Bike Tennessee is a state-wide cycling initiative featuring 52 handpicked road cycling routes designed to showcase small towns, natural landscapes and hidden gems along Tennessee’s backroads, backed by a GPS app for riders. Initiatives such as Waterfalls for All, meanwhile, aim to make the state’s outdoor attractions accessible to all. Guided fishing trips are available at Dale Hollow Lake and the 43-mile-long Douglas Lake, in East Tennessee.

Johnson City’s Winged Deer Park Lakefront is the place to experience one of the state’s active outdoor festival highlights. Visitors venturing to Meet the Mountains Festival should be prepared to kayak, paddle board, cast a fly rod, and even ride a mountain bike over an obstacle course.

The remote marshes of North Carolina provided a great backdrop for Delia Owens’ novel ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’. Get to know the (fictional) Barkley Cove marshes Kya calls home with a two-day tour through North Carolina’s Inner Banks and Wilmington area.

The Croatan National Forest, one of four national forests in NC, and the only true coastal forest on the East Coast, is a must-visit for that Where the Crawdads Sing feel. Try the 100-mile Saltwater Adventure Trail – it's the only national forest saltwater trail in the USA, suitable for novices.

With weddings being the best adventure a couple embarks on, why not celebrate outdoors? Maverick’s wedding and proposal packages are ideal for the couple who wants a unique and perfect memory.

The Las Vegas wedding packages are perfect for the adventurous couple looking for a unique way to celebrate their love. The Desert Enchantment Wedding lets you enjoy the ‘Best of Las Vegas’ on this one-of-a-kind aerial flight featuring the majestic Mojave Desert and Red Rock Canyon. Fly over the iconic fiery-red sandstone cliffs and famous scenic loop of Red Rock Canyon to one of the most fantastic views in Las Vegas. Journey to a secluded site to enjoy picturesque views of the Strip, the Las Vegas Valley, and surrounding natural landscapes for a private ceremony.

The Hawaiian Rainforest Wedding offers a Maui helicopter wedding with scenic helicopter flight which lands deep within the Hana Rainforest. This unforgettable wedding day begins with a scenic helicopter tour over Maui's North Shore with views of waterfalls, Jurassic Rock and the historic Road to Hana. The ceremony will take place at an exclusive site deep within the heart of Hana Rainforest, surrounded by incredible panoramic vistas.

