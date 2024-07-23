Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two holidaymakers were injured with one suffering broken ribs after a freak wave smashed onto a beach in Mykonos.

The large wave was caused by a speeding passenger ferry, knocking holidaymakers off their feet. Two people were reportedly injured with one woman said to have sustained broken ribs.

A beachgoer filmed the moment the boat's wake reached the beach. Swimmers are seen running out of the sea and heard screaming in the dramatic footage. The water then covers the whole beach and shocked tourists are seen scrambling to pick up their belongings before they are washed away by the powerful swell.

Two holidaymakers were injured with one suffering broken ribs after a freak wave smashed onto a beach in Mykonos. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The boat responsible went on to dock at the port of Rafina in mainland Greece. The captain of the boat was arrested according to local media reports. The incident happened at around midday on Saturday (20 July) on the popular beach of Agios Stefanos next to Tourlos, the new port of Mykonos. Deckchairs as well as people's belongings were swept away.

Takis Papadakos, who shared video of the incident on Facebook, said that the woman in the video “was hospitalized with two broken ribs”. The boat reportedly belonged to Fast Ferries Andros, which transports tourists and locals between the mainland, Mykonos and various other islands. Authorities arrested the captain for violating regulations related to reckless operation near other boats and causing negligent injury, news site Protothema reports.