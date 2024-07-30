Guernsey Airport: Power cut hits airport taking baggage screening system offline - with passengers warned of 'longer queues'
Travellers have been advised to make sure they arrive earlier than normal today (Tuesday 30 July) and to "anticipate longer queues when checking in hold baggage and going through the Security Area" until further notice. Guernsey Airport posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Due to a power outage, our hold baggage system is currently offline.
“We have implemented contingency processes, however this takes longer than usual. Travellers are advised to arrive slightly earlier than usual & anticipate longer queues.”
In order to prioritise processing hold baggage, airport staff said they were unable to offer the Twilight Check-In service until the screening system was back online. Airport bosses thanked passengers for their patience and understanding.
Guernsey Electricity said that a high voltage power fault cut supply to many properties in the Forest parish at around 5pm yesterday (Monday 29 July). A spokesman for Guernsey Airport said there is a contingency for this situation, which it has put in place, so that hold baggage can be security screened, but this will take longer than usual. Passengers are being asked to check-in earlier today due to the power cut.
