A power cut has hit Guernsey Airport disabling the hold baggage screening system.

Travellers have been advised to make sure they arrive earlier than normal today (Tuesday 30 July) and to "anticipate longer queues when checking in hold baggage and going through the Security Area" until further notice. Guernsey Airport posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Due to a power outage, our hold baggage system is currently offline.

“We have implemented contingency processes, however this takes longer than usual. Travellers are advised to arrive slightly earlier than usual & anticipate longer queues.”

A power cut has hit Guernsey Airport disabling the hold baggage screening system. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

In order to prioritise processing hold baggage, airport staff said they were unable to offer the Twilight Check-In service until the screening system was back online. Airport bosses thanked passengers for their patience and understanding.