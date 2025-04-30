Guide dogs can now reserve their own seats on South Western Railway

For International Guide Dog Day this Wednesday, dogs and their handlers are at Christchurch Station to celebrate the launch of South Western Railway’s new bespoke cards that allow assistance dogs to ‘reserve’ a seat for themselves and communicate with other passengers on how not to interact with them.

In celebration of International Guide Dog Day today, South Western Railway has today announced the launch of new bespoke cards that allow assistance dogs to ‘reserve’ a seat for themselves and communicate with customers on how not to interact with them.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as sight loss charity Guide Dogs UK issues an important reminder that, while the highly-trained dogs are sweet to look at, they are also working dogs who need to be able to comfortably and confidently look after their owner, and do their job without distraction. All too often, members of the public will leap to pet a guide dog without thinking twice, but what’s meant to be a harmless gesture can in fact be dangerous.

The operator’s new Assistance Reservation Cards are double-sided and can be placed on a seat to remind customers that a dog is underneath and therefore to paws for thought. They can be personalised with the assistance dog’s name and photo, allowing the dog to communicate three key things: I’m a working dog so please don’t stroke me without my owner’s permission; If I have my harness on, I’m in work mode; and Please give me some room to help my owner and me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete Bungay, a member of staff at Guide Dogs who has his own assistance dog, Stevie, shares more of his tips for passengers travelling on trains:

For International Guide Dog Day this Wednesday, dogs and their handlers are at Christchurch Station to celebrate the launch of South Western Railway’s new bespoke cards that allow assistance dogs to ‘reserve’ a seat for themselves and communicate with other passengers on how not to interact with them.

● Let them board first - Allow guide dog users extra time and space to board and exit the train safely. Crowding or rushing can be stressful and unsafe for both the person and the dog.

● Keep aisles and doorways clear - Avoid leaving bags and belongings in walkways. Guide dogs need room to navigate safely without obstacles.

● Keep your own pets at a distance - If you are travelling with your own pet, keep them on a lead and away from the guide dog to avoid unwanted interactions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Be mindful of noise - Sudden loud noises can be disruptive for guide dogs, so try and maintain a calm and quiet environment around them.

● Don’t feed or drop food near the dog - Like any dog, dropped snacks and open food can be a distracting temptation for guide dogs.

● Don’t distract the dog - Guide dogs are working. Don’t pet, feed, or talk to them without the owner’s permission. Even friendly gestures can distract the dogs from their job.

● Speak to the owner, not the dog - Always communicate with the person, not the dog. Give directions to the owner and never give commands or instructions to the dog directly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Help with seating if needed - Guide dog users may need a priority seat, so their dog has enough space to lie down safely.

● Respect their space - Give guide dogs and their owners plenty of room. Don’t block or crowd their path on trains or in stations.

More widely, of travelling on trains with Stevie, Pete explains “Losing my sight to Retinitis Pigmentosa was life-changing, but being partnered with my first guide dog, Thomas, in 2013 opened up the world again. With his help, and now with my current guide dog, Stevie, I’ve travelled independently across the South of England and beyond, using trains, buses, and even planes.

As someone who travels regularly for work and leisure, I can't overstate how much it means when rail staff simply ask if I need any help. Whether booking help through Passenger Assist or travelling on a route familiar to me, I have always found the South Western Railway staff to be amazingly helpful, especially the staff at my local station. That small gesture offers huge reassurance and makes a real difference to the confidence of guide dog owners like me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Adlington, Senior Accessibility and Inclusion Manager at South Western Railway, adds: “We are committed to making our network as accessible as possible for everyone. We understand navigating stations and services can present a unique challenge for people with visual impairments. Guide dogs provide excellent support for those in need, and we want to make sure that with their owners, they can do their job to the greatest extent. If you see a guide dog on our network, or out and about elsewhere, please be mindful of our tips and tricks to make sure you are keeping both the guide dog and their owner safe.”

To apply for an Assistance Reservation Card for your own assistance dog, visit here. To make a donation to Guide Dogs, visit here.