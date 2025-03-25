GymNation unveils the world’s first In-Gym hotel

GymNation

GymNation, the Middle East’s most exciting fitness brand, is shaking things up again with the world’s first-ever in-gym hotel. Why hit the road when you can hit the bed instead? For those who hate the post-workout commute, this is the ultimate gym upgrade!

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smash out your reps, and go again, all without leaving the gym floor. The GymNation hotel is right there, giving you the perfect spot to reset between sets or crash after a late-night workout - no need to head home to recover.

Available to book directly with the gym, this isn’t your average hotel, it’s a premium recovery station built for gym bunnies who are ready to spring into action. Think dumbbell-shaped towels for that extra fitness flair and a “Press for Protein” button to deliver a fresh protein shake straight to your bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No time for lounging? Fire up your TV for a quick “Gymflix” fix while you stretch or foam roll. The Gym Hotel isn’t about hitting snooze, it’s about resetting fast so you can get those gains.

GymNation

Loren Holland, Founder and CEO of GymNation, said:

"Every hotel has a gym, but there aren’t any gyms with hotels… Until now! At GymNation, we’ve always been about disrupting the fitness world and making health and wellness accessible to everyone. Our brand new in-gym hotel takes it to the next level, no more cutting workouts short or heading home to recover. Power up, recharge, and hit the next set—all from the comfort of the gym floor.”

It comes as fitness travel continues to boom, with a recent study revealing that 76% of British travellers stay active on holiday. Of those, 56% say maintaining their health while away is important and 37% aim to stick to their regular gym routine.

Middle East tourism is also surging, Dubai welcomed a record-breaking 28.72 million visitors in 2024, marking 9% year-on-year growth and boasting a 78% hotel occupancy rate. Meanwhile, European visits to Saudi Arabia have jumped 24% year on year. The GymNation Hotel is the perfect place to crush your workout, hit the hay, and wake up ready to go again.

Train like a beast, rest like royalty. Be the first to experience the world’s first in-gym hotel! Register your interest now at https://gymnation.com/hotelgymnation/ and secure your spot.