Ha Long Bay, Sakura Season and Belize among bucket list destinations

As summer draws to a close and we bid farewell to the long, sun-drenched days, many of us find ourselves dreaming about our next big adventure. The transition from bright, warm afternoons to the crisp air of autumn often stirs a sense of wanderlust, as we start thinking about ways to escape the everyday routine and make unforgettable memories.

If you're already fantasising about your next bucket-list-worthy getaway, you're not alone. The desire to explore iconic, sun-soaked destinations has taken the world by storm, with online searches for terms like ‘sun-kissed bucket list’ and ‘world bucket list’ soaring by 200% and 133%, respectively, over the past year. It seems that more than ever, travellers are seeking out those once-in-a-lifetime experiences that promise breathtaking scenery, rich cultural experiences, and sunlit shores.

In tune with this growing wanderlust, Sunsail, a leader in yacht charter holidays, has found one in five Brits favour luxury destinations like the Bahamas and Maldives for their shoulder season getaway.

To help those looking to book their next once-in-a-lifetime getaway, Sunsail has analysed bucket list search trends and scoured social media data, to unveil the top 10 destinations that are set to be the hottest spots for 2025.

Greek Beach - Milos

Whether you're looking to sail through crystal-clear waters or discover hidden gems off the beaten path, these trending locations are guaranteed to fuel your adventurous spirit and inspire your next unforgettable journey.

Ha Long Bay, Vietnam

Why not explore the awe-inspiring beauty of Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where emerald waters weave through thousands of towering limestone islands?

With an infinite increase in searches over the past year “Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay” is the most sought-after bucket list destination for 2025. Additionally, on TikTok, the hashtag #HaLongBay has amassed a total of 727.8 million combined views, demonstrating a significant desire for this destination.

The dramatic landscapes and serene atmosphere of Ha Long Bay are the perfect blend of adventure and tranquillity for those seeking a truly unforgettable experience.

Sakura season, Japan

Online searches for 'Sakura Season Japan 2025' are soaring by an incredible 1600%, as avid travellers search for the best time to see Japan’s world-famous cherry blossom season. Furthermore, on TikTok #SakuraSeason has 48.2 million combined views, where users watch parks and streets of Japan are transformed and covered in soft pink petals.

If you’re one of the many planning to see the cherry blossom season you should visit between late March to early April.

Greek Islands

Most bucket list destinations combine breathtaking views with a sense of adventure, and the Greek Islands offer both in abundance. Island hopping around Greece is an experience like no other, with secluded coves, pristine beaches, local cultures to immerse yourself into and countless opportunities for exploration. It’s no wonder that #GreekIslandHopping has amassed 107.3 million combined views on TikTok, while #GreekIslands has gained 1.6 billion combined views.

With over 6,000 islands and islets, it’s a treasure trove just waiting to be discovered which is why online searches for ‘island hopping Greece’ have increased by 105% compared with September 2023. Will you uncover the Acropolis of Athens, visit the filming sites of Mamma Mia on Skiathos and Skopelos, admire the stunning sunset in Santorini, or all of the above?

Havana, Cuba

Havana is ranked third most sought-after bucket list destination for 2025, as online search interest has skyrocketed with searches for “Streets of Havana” soaring by an incredible 700%. Additionally, #Havana has 1.9 billion combined views on TikTok, as users delve into the vibrant heart of Havana, a city where history and culture come alive.

If you’re looking for an alternate experience, Havana is like stepping back in time, with its brightly coloured buildings, classic vintage cars, and infectious rhythms of salsa. Whether it's the people, the music, or the architecture, Havana promises an unforgettable adventure.

African Safari

Embark on the adventure of a lifetime with an African safari, where the wild beauty of the savannah comes to life. ‘African safari vacation’ has seen a 400% surge in online search interest over the past year. Moreover, #AfricanSafari has amassed a total of 348.7 million combined views on TikTok, showing a significant interest in wildlife travel.

Whether you're spotting lions, elephants, and zebras in Kenya's Masai Mara or watching the Great Migration unfold across Tanzania's Serengeti, Africa’s vast landscapes offer unmatched wildlife experiences. From sunrise game drives to sunset views over the plains, an African safari is a dream come true for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike.

Golden Pavilion, Kyoto

Japan is grabbing the attention of many, as Kyoto’s Golden Pavilion, or Kinkaku-ji, ranked sixth place in the most sought-after bucket list destinations in 2025. Online searches for ‘Golden Pavilion’ have surged by 175% year on year.

Additionally on TikTok #GoldenPavilion, one of Japan’s most iconic landmarks, has amassed 5.3 million combined views on TikTok. The Golden Pavilion temple, covered in stunning gold leaf, reflects beautifully on the surrounding pond, offering a serene and picturesque view.

New Zealand Fiords (Fiordland National Park)

In seventh place is New Zealand's Fiordland National Park, home to some of the most dramatic landscapes in the world. “New Zealand’s Fiords” has seen a 60% increase in online searches. What’s more, #FiordlandNationalPark has a staggering 3.5 million combined views on TikTok.

From tranquil waters to steep cliffs shrouded in mist, the fiords offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those seeking to immerse themselves in New Zealand’s raw, untouched beauty.

Belize, Caribbean

Pristine white beaches and clear blue waters, who can say no? Belize ranks eighth place and stands out with a 49% increase in online searches. Additionally, #Belize has 1.4 billion combined views on TikTok, showcasing its allure as a top travel destination. From exploring the Great Blue Hole and snorkelling in Hol Chan Marine Reserve to uncovering ancient Mayan ruins, Belize offers a unique blend of adventure and relaxation.

Borneo, Malaysia

Looking to explore the wild wonders of Borneo, where dense rainforests and diverse wildlife create an unforgettable adventure? Well, you’re not the only one as online searches for ‘Borneo’ have surged by 49%.

Furthermore, #Borneo has an astonishing 4.4 billion combined views on TikTok, and it’s no surprise as it’s home to endangered orangutans, unique ecosystems, and pristine coral reefs. Borneo offers a rare opportunity to experience nature at its most untamed.

Everest Base Camp Trek

The ultimate Everest Base Camp trekking challenge is gaining popularity, and ranking tenth in interest, as online searches for ‘Everest Base Camp Trek’ have hiked up by 26%. On TikTok, there are 199.3 million combined views for #EverestBaseCamp.

The hike up to Everest Base Camp isn’t for the faint-hearted, but it’ll bring you an incredible sense of achievement after taking on the challenging climb. As you journey through the heart of the Himalayas, you’ll be rewarded with breathtaking views of the world’s highest peaks and a deep connection to the local Sherpa culture.

Katrina Lawson, Head of Brand and Acquisition at Sunsail said: “We’ve always believed that travel is about creating unforgettable moments that last a lifetime.

“The rise in online searches and TikTok trends for 2025’s top bucket list destinations, from the serene waters of Ha Long Bay to the vibrant streets of Havana, shows that people are seeking extraordinary experiences.

“Whether it’s a thrilling adventure or a peaceful escape like Belize or Greece, we’re excited to help travellers make these dreams a reality.”

If you want to experience the adventure of a lifetime, admire serene natural beauty, or enjoy vibrant cultural experiences, these trending bucket list destinations for 2025 are sure to inspire your next unforgettable journey.

From exploring iconic sites to discovering hidden gems, the world is full of remarkable places waiting to be explored. As wanderlust continues to soar, now is the perfect time to start planning your dream getaway and make those once-in-a-lifetime travel moments a reality. So why wait? Set sail for adventure, and let your next extraordinary destination be just around the corner.