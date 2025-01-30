Half-Term Happiness: Six sensational family trips to take this February

Family travels are a wonderful way to share happy experiences and create precious memories. These destinations shine when it comes to half-term day trips and getaways. They’re also effortlessly accessible by train or bus; which means you can say goodbye to stressful driving and hello to comfort, convenience, space and wifi! Ready to enjoy the ride as well as the destination? Fun awaits just a few hours away.

Off to the beach

Blackpool for seaside fun

Travel time from Manchester: 1 hour 20 by bus

Ticket price: £4

Blackpool is a seaside classic with an irresistible blend of old and new. Vintage roller coasters and awesome rides at Pleasure Beach thrill adults and children alike. Blackpool Tower, dating to 1894, has a glamorous ballroom, a circus, aquarium, Madame Tussauds and fantastic play zones in The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse. Get wonderfully wet at Sandcastle Waterpark. Or cosy up to over 1,000 animals in the Blackpool Zoo’s lovely 37-acre parklands.

Travel time from Exeter: 3 hours 5 by bus

Ticket price: £15

Situated amid rugged beauty, Newquay delivers all-season fun. Fascinating sea creatures and underground tunnels make for immersive excitement at Blue Reef Aquarium. Newquay Leisure World offers pools, water features, trampolines and play areas. And it’s easy to understand why the National Maritime Museum Cornwall is an award winner with a boat-building workshop and superb exhibitions. To top it off, this foodie hot spot has plenty of child-friendly restaurants and cafes.

Sightseeing in the city

Edinburgh for royal delights

Travel time from Newcastle: 2 hours 35 by bus

Ticket price: £6

This famed Scottish city is sheer family magic. Edinburgh Castle beckons with Crown Jewels and vault tours. The Royal Mile enchants with medieval buildings, cobblestones and street performers. The extinct volcano of Arthur's Seat is gloriously situated among natural wonders. Harry Potter fans adore the Potter trail, visiting locations that inspired the tale. And animal lovers can go wild in Edinburgh Zoo.

Bristol for brilliant adventures

Travel time from Bath: 1 hour 5 by bus

Ticket price: £11

Museums sometimes bore children, but Bristol’s are special. The M Shed Museum celebrates the city’s history complete with dinosaurs. The hands-on activities at We The Curious include interactive scientific experiments, a greenhouse and a sound studio. For an incredible indoor playground, Wake The Tiger features hidden forests and ice caves. Animals charm at Windmill Hill City Farm. And it’s happiness galore at Jungle Mania Bristol, with a giant slide, tunnels, lookouts and more.

Feeling outdoorsy?

Kendal for rustic charm

Travel time from Manchester: 2 hours by train

Ticket price: £8

Situated in the legendary Lake District, Kendal is as appealing as its iconic confection — delicious Kendal Mint Cake. For fantastic fun, Lake Maze Farm Park houses farm animals, climbing walls, trampolines and go-karts. Kendal Castle offers an intriguing peek into medieval times. Sizergh Castle runs guided walks and kids’ quizzes. The Quaker Tapestry Museum features interactive displays and the chance to dress up. Archaeology, geology and taxidermy are on show at Kendal Museum. And the Canal Towpath Trail is made for leisurely paddling, walking and picnics.Tenby for Welsh wonders

Travel time from Cardiff: from 2 hours 40 by bus

Ticket price: £8A welcoming harbour town in picturesque Pembrokeshire, Tenby blends sandy beaches, landmark sites and prehistoric creatures for a family outing that’s sure to delight. Step back 500 years at the Tudor Merchants House. Or head for Tenby Museum and Art Gallery where children get to dress as explorers searching out woolly mammoths. The natural attractions include beautiful Caldey Island, the site of the first Celtic monastery. Dinosaur Park is a marvellous way to walk nature trails and learn about fearsome beasts and toothy predators.