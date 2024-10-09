Hamburg cheap minibreaks: Ultimate city break for students suffering FOMO

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

85,000 students starting university regret not taking time out to travel before their studies. But with reading week around the corner, a cheap minibreak is the perfect solution for gap year FOMO – and Hamburg is ticking all the boxes.

In the last month as many as 425,000 new university students descended on campuses around the country. But with Freshers Week now a distant memory and the reality and pressures of student living beginning to sink in – new research suggests many are regretting not choosing a gap year instead.

In fact, according to the research by travel company First Choice, Gap Year FOMO is a real thing – with a third of students (33%) jealous of friends or peers on far flung, extensive gap year trips, and a whopping 70% wishing they could see as much of the world as their well-travelled counterparts.

But all is not lost - most university reading weeks begin on October 28th and so a strategically timed mini break could be the perfect solution to scratch the Gap Year FOMO itch.

Hamburg could be the ultimate destination for a Reading Week minibreak

The research found that cheap food, drinks and experiences is no one on the student priorities list for a mini break. Meanwhile, good weather, lots of cultural opportunities and a cracking nightlife make up the other top destination requirements.

The travel experts at First Choice have hand-picked the top destination for a cheap, cultural and cheery reading week mini break – Hamburg, Germany.

Coined by many as the no one under-the-radar party capital, Hamburg is home to Europe’s largest red-light district, Reepherbahn. In this vibrant party district, you’ll find everything from legendary nightclubs and cabaret shows to erotic theatre and edgy art galleries.

Or for a different way to party, revellers could try a booze cruise down the Elbe River. Boat parties such as the Original Hamburger Bordparty offer a unique way to see the city, with a buffet dinner and unlimited drinks included alongside a carefully curated DJ.

33% of students are jealous of friends on gap year trips according to First Choice

But for those wanting to balance nightlife with educational sightseeing during day, Hamburg is a city that thrives on culture – from the world-renowned Elbphilharmonie concert hall to the UNESCO listed Speicherstadt warehouse district, and the multitude of museums, galleries and theatres in between.

And for a cost-effective base to explore the city, the Park Hotel Hamburg Arena is a beautiful and modern stay equidistant between the airport and the city centre – with great transport links just down the road.

First Choice offers stays at the Park Hotel Hamburg Arena from £298* per person. Price is based on two adults sharing an economy double room, on a room only basis for 2 nights, flights departing from London Gatwick on 30th October 2024. Hand luggage only and transfers not included.

For more information visit firstchoice.co.uk