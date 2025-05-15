Heading to Epic Universe? This luxury resort is just 2 miles away – and it’s got a deal

Grande Lakes Orlando, which sits at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades, is home to a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, a 1,010-room JW Marriott, a 40,000-square-foot spa, and three pools.

A luxury resort in Orlando, Florida, has launched a new package for guests planning to visit Epic Universe, the latest and most ambitious addition to the Universal theme park portfolio.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billed as a “transformational theme park”, Epic Universe will feature five immersive themed lands, each accessed through its own portal. Confirmed areas include The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, and the central Celestial Park.

The park, which opens a week today, will be the largest Universal has built in the U.S, and the first entirely new one in the country in more than a quarter of a century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Grande Lakes Orlando — a 500-acre estate anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando — has launched what it calls the Universal Ticketholder Exclusive Package.

Billed as a “transformational theme park”, Epic Universe will feature five immersive themed lands, each accessed through its own portal.

The resort is the closest luxury accommodation to the new theme park, located just 2.3 miles from the Epic Universe entrance.

“This new celebratory offering honours the grand opening of Universal Epic Universe… [and] invites travellers to utilise Grande Lakes Orlando as their home base for an ultimate theme park and resort adventure,” the resort said in a statement.

At The Ritz-Carlton, the offer includes a $100 daily resort credit, valet parking, and shuttle transportation to and from Universal Epic Universe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests will also receive up to 18% off room rates, and a $50 discount on minimum two-day park tickets purchased directly through the resort. The same credit also applies to Florida Resident ticket offers.

At JW Marriott Orlando, guests receive a $50 daily resort credit, self-parking, and the same shuttle service, room rate discount, and $50 park ticket credit.

Grande Lakes said guests can use the resort as a base for “a truly unforgettable experience for families, adults and groups of all kinds”.

The Grande Escape Package, which is available year-round, includes a daily resort credit of up to $200 and complimentary parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For families, the Family Suite Escape package also offers guaranteed connecting rooms, lakefront accommodations, late check-out, and valet parking as part of a bundled stay.

Grande Lakes Orlando, which sits at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades, is home to a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, a 1,010-room JW Marriott, a 40,000-square-foot spa, and three pools.

Its 18-hole Greg Norman-designed golf course hosts the annual PNC Championship.