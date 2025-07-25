Heathrow Airport: Passengers evacuated from Terminal 3 after fire alarm causes major delays at immigration
According to a report by the Mirror, travellers in Terminal 3 were told to exit the airport following the alarm, leading to widespread confusion and disruption during one of the busiest periods of the summer holiday season. The baggage claim area has been sealed off while fire crews respond to the incident.
Journalist Christina Warren, who had just landed, posted on X: “Landed at Heathrow an hour early but there was a fire alarm so the line for passport control is literally backed up literally the entire terminal because of a fire alarm going off. Womp.”
Other passengers echoed her frustration. One user wrote: “Can someone tell us why immigration lines at Heathrow are shut down? Been standing here for an hour with no movement in sight.”
Another, @rg702, explained: “Fire alarm in baggage claim which is where we exit from passport control. All sealed off for now.”
The airport has not yet issued an official statement. Heathrow is the UK’s busiest airport, handling over 200,000 passengers daily.
