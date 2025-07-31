Here’s a hack I prepared earlier: How I’ve saved £130 on three days out thanks to Blue Peter

Even if you pack your own sandwiches and swerve the gift shop, a trip to many of the UK’s tourist attractions can be pricey.

But one Hampshire mum’s ingenious hack has saved her £130 on days out.

Mum-of-two Danni Perkins says she found it ‘easy’ to get Blue Peter badges for her Zara, 8 and Ashton, 6, which entitle the holder to free entry into a whole range of great attractions.

These include Anglesea Sea Zoo, Edinburgh and London Zoos, HMS Belfast, Hampton Court Palace, Stonehenge, Trentham Monkey Forest the Jorvik Viking Centre and Chill Factore indoor snow centre in Manchester.

Danni, 39, says: ‘Days out really can add up fast, so having free access through the badges makes a real difference. As any parent knows, by the time you have paid for travel, entry, lunch and the “must-have souvenir” on the way out, it can easily be over £200 for a day out which isn’t sustainable over the school holidays.’

Zara got her badge by reading 'The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me' by Roald Dahl, writing a review, and even designing a new book cover. Ashton received his by making a bird feeder during an event at their local library.

‘It is simple to apply for the badges online but they do take some time to arrive so my advice would be to apply now for a chance to get one ahead of the summer holidays,’ Danni explains.

So far Danni, founder of ZaZa’s Storybox, a children’s book subscription service for ages 0–6, has obtained free entry at The Hawk Conservancy and New Forest Wildlife Park. She has also found a loophole that got the family into Longleat Safari Park - although it’s not mentioned on the official list.

‘We showed the badges on arrival and got the kids for free. It felt like a big win. I’m now curious to find out other hidden gems where you can use them that are not listed!

‘It’s been so much fun exploring new places as a family, all thanks to a little badge and our love of books. Watching the kids beam with pride when they show their badges is brilliant.

‘In a world where screens are everywhere, the Blue Peter badges give families an amazing reason to unplug and get outside. Reading a book, doing something creative, and then being rewarded with family adventures across the UK,’ she adds.