Heritage Awali and Heritage Le Telfair transform into a playground that promises an exceptional escape for both young and older guests

A resort in one of the world’s top beauty spots is offering families a holiday with a difference which nurtures both people and planet.

Heritage Resorts & Golf in Mauritius is introducing ‘the ultimate family summer holiday’ focusing on nature, adventure and discovery - with games for the kids and adults alike. The new Family & Kids programme incudes the introduction of the Petit Ecolo Passport that encourages children to learn about nature. Two children up to 12 years old can also stay and eat free between May and September 2024.

Both Heritage Awali and Heritage Le Telfair are being transformed into a playground that promises a escape for both young and older guests. The complimentary Timomo Kids Clubs curate a myriad of activities for all ages, designed to awaken the creativity of young minds, encourage exploration, learning, and shared fun, orchestrated by a dedicated team of professionals. Three to 11-year-olds can learn about sustainability with The Petit Écolo Passport, guiding children, and families through the treasures of Bel Ombre whilst raising awareness about environmental issues. The guide encourages families to join in a fun and educational expedition including learning more about Parakeets at the Bel Ombre Nature Reserve and exploring Chamarel 7 Coloured Earth.

Le Château de Bel Ombre offers exclusive spa treatments for children, gourmet workshops, family bonding on the golf course, aquatic adventures at the C Beach Club, open-air cinema nights at the Boma, and an introduction to Sega dancing. The Family & Kids programme also introduces a range of activities linked to sustainability, marine education through the Yellow Submarine, and recycling workshops. Children can also explore Africa’s largest seashell museum, the World of Seashells; learn all about the fascinating life cycle of shells and even have a go at designing their own. Bel Ombre is part of UNESCO’s “Man and Biosphere” programme, a label that recognises the region’s commitment to bringing humans closer to nature, specifically the beautiful 180 species that call Bel Ombre home. Heritage Resorts & Golf, through its sustainable development initiative, Now for Tomorrow, is deeply committed to promoting low impact stays. The hotel brand aspires to preserve the beauty of nature for future generations and inspire young guests to forge a closer connection with nature while supporting the cause of planet preservation.

Raoul Maurel, Chief Operations Officer, says: “Our elevated Family & Kids programme and wonderful Timomo Kids Clubs ensures our guests can enjoy their holiday while knowing their children are in safe hands. Families can take part in a world-class range of activities in the heart of Bel Ombre, there is so much fun to be had with a focus on exploration, nature and sustainability. We want our guests to have a holiday of a lifetime and immerse themselves in the wonders of Mauritius, we’re located in a truly beautiful setting. Children want to feel engaged and consistently entertained so our bespoke Family & Kids programme has been designed to encompass everything our brand stands for, we offer families with the perfect holiday itinerary.”

Heritage Le Telfair is a five-star plantation style all-suites hotel providing luxury accommodation, whilst delivering a high level of personal service. The hotel offers a refined escape that combines elegant architecture with fine dining across a sumptuous choice of restaurants. Rates start from £215 per night for a Deluxe Suite for up to 2 adults and 2 children.

Heritage Awali is an all-inclusive five- star hotel that offers the perfect balance of affordable luxury, family fun and an exceptional range of activities to live out unforgettable island experiences. Rated as the ‘Best Family Resort in Mauritius’ at the 2023 World Travel Awards, the hotel offers an array of restaurants including a Boma experience, plus complimentary baby and kids club. Rates start from £320 per night for a Deluxe Room Garden View for up to 2 adults and 2 children.