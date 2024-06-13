The pool view, with the ocean and beach just behind (Photo: Heritage Le Telfair) | Heritage Le Telfair

When you go on holiday to Heritage Le Telfair, you aren’t just taking a break from your everyday routine, you experience things that will stay with you long after you have left the island.

It’s 7.30 am in dreary Belfast and my alarm wakes me with a jolt. Normally I’d hit the snooze button, but this morning, like every other morning since I have returned from Heritage Le Telfair, I gently rise, retreat to the corner of my bedroom and sit in the stillness, just as Reiki Master Shezad Chaumoo told me to.

In May, I travelled to Heritage Le Telfair, Mauritius, a five-star resort set in its own nature reserve called Bel Ombre, to experience their Wellness Bliss package. I expected to experience a relaxing break, but had no idea how much of a meaningful impact my stay would have long after I returned home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First of all, the resort itself, set in the south west of the island; the feeling of calm is contagious. The impressive reception with its colonial style influence looks out over a winding river which leads to the sea. You are surrounded by nature, from the greenery of the trees, to the blues of the ocean, with picturesque bridges connecting areas throughout the resort whilst you walk to and from breakfast listening to the exotic birds sing.

The Rotunda in the Heritage Le Telfair Reception (Photo: Heritage Le Telfair) | Heritage Le Telfair

But it’s not just the luxurious accommodations by the beach and the greenery of nature, guests can also explore the Le Château de Bel Ombre. Formerly a sugar plantation, it was the celebrated home of Northern Irish doctor and botanist, Charles Telfair. Originally from Belfast, he first arrived in Mauritius in 1811 and left a lasting influence, with his name not only being lent to the resort, but also to the Charles Telfair Centre in the Curtin University of Mauritius.

The Château is a popular wedding venue and the ideal location for an impressive dinner. Set in its own gardens, it’s also home to the 18-hole Le Château Golf Course, which was named the best in the Indian Ocean for the ninth time at the World Golf Awards 2023 and is free for guests. You can explore this impressive former residence, whilst enjoying the best local cuisine Mauritius has to offer.

One of 12 restaurants in the resort, my other favourites included Asian fusion cuisine at Gin’Ja, complete with the longest sushi tray I have ever seen, to Annabella’s, named after Telfair’s wife, it serves up an impressive breakfast and dinner buffet, which offers plenty of options whatever your food requirements, alongside displays of her lithographed drawings of flowers and plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, my favourite spot was Le Palmier, on the beach, which had views of the ocean and boasted fresh dishes made of the best local produce. From the Bel Ombre Tomato and Watermelon Salad, to Plancha served with pumpkin mousseline and pink peppercorn virgin sauce and a tasty dessert of gluten free waffles with marinated pineapple and light whipped cream. There were plenty of delicious beverages on offer too, from the extensive wine lists to cocktails and invigorating alcohol-free juices.

Lunch at La Palmier (Photo: Sarah Finley) | Sarah Finley

But it wasn’t just the luxurious accommodation and delicious cuisine on offer - what sets this resort apart from its competitors is its focus on wellness at its core. The first day we arrived we were treated to a sound bath on the beach as the sun set. Any apprehension about jet lag melted away as Raj Dhunjun guided us through the meditation, alongside a crackling fire and the gentle roars of the waves which crashed into the coral reef which surrounds the beach. The experience invigorated me and was my first venture into a well-curated schedule of activities designed to cultivate calm.

The next morning we rose to do morning Pilates in the covered gazebo with Ravin Malhotra, who thankfully respected how truly out of shape I am. We continued the afternoon by visiting the Seven Colours Spa for a blissful facial, guests are asked to pick a “colour” which will influence your treatment, with each representing your chakra. Now fully refreshed, the evening ended with a gentle yoga session at the Château as the sun set.

Our next three days were packed full of exciting activities with wellness at their core from forest bathing in the Bel Ombre nature reserve, guided meditation and a curated lymphatic drainage massage, to my first lesson in Tai Chi with Shezad Chaumoo, who along with his daughter taught us new techniques to channel stress. Chaumoo also took the aqua meditation class, where with the help of gentle stretching, breathing and water therapy accompanied by birdsong I drifted into a dream-like state - is this what being relaxed really feels like?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myself and our group doing sunset yoga at Heritage Le Telfair (Photo: P1 Communications) | P1 Communications

The resort also offers tennis lessons and a free daycare facility catering from three months to teenagers. There are also a number of additional complimentary activities on offer, from guided bike tours of Bel Ombre, to Morning Flow, Balance and Stability and even Creole lessons. If you’re feeling adventurous, the resort offers tours around the surrounding area of Bel Ombre and further afield. As we drove around the winding coastal road, we took in the sights of the Le Morne mountain, watched the sea planes land and learnt about the history of the island, which was ruled by the UK up until 1968.

When you go on holiday to Heritage Le Telfair, you aren’t just taking a break from your everyday routine, you experience and learn new things that stay with you long after you have left the island. From new hobbies like Tai Chi, Mindfulness, Meditation or Yoga, to simply starting small like me, by grounding yourself every morning before the start of a busy day, with a quiet moment of calm.

Rates for Heritage Le Telfair start from £194 /night, for two adults sharing a Deluxe Suite on a Bed & Breakfast basis. The Wellness Bliss Package at Heritage Le Telfair is offered at £570 for a three-night Detox experience, rising to £1,150 for five nights.