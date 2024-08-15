Heritage Resorts & Golf in Mauritius launches new 'Pure Golfing Drama’
Heritage Resorts & Golf, Mauritius, a World Top 25 Golf Resort*, unveils new stay and play packages for the 2024-2025 season, that include exclusive access to its critically-acclaimed Le Château Golf Course and its newly opened La Réserve Golf Links, the first and only contemporary links course in the Indian Ocean.
Golfers seeking to experience Mauritius’ only 45-hole destination can choose between the resort’s two five-star hotels (Heritage Le Telfair and Heritage Awali), enjoy championship golf on both of its DP World Tour hosting courses (La Réserve Golf Links and Le Château Golf Course), and discover a wealth of activities on the island’s south-western coast.
“Mauritius is renowned for its welcoming people, subtropical climate, white sandy beaches and rich cultural and culinary legacy. We are now making it a premier golf destination with Heritage Resorts & Golf at the heart of the offering as the most bespoke resort on the island,” said Raoul Maurel, Chief Operations Officer at Heritage Resorts & Golf.
“Our new stay and play packages offer incredible value, combining luxury beachfront accommodation with world-class golf. From November 1, guests staying at Heritage Le Telfair will also be able to enjoy an exclusive experience in the new adults-only wing, which benefits from an adults-only heated pool with butler service, Tiki Bar, special in-room treats and a dedicated Resident Host.
“Combining this with rounds on the first and only contemporary links course in the Indian Ocean, and you have all the elements for a truly unique and memorable golf escape.”
New Stay & Play Packages include:
- 5 nights, 2 rounds at Le Château Golf Course, 1 round on La Réserve Golf Links, including transfers, staying at either Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort or Heritage Awali Golf & Spa Resort – From £860 per person*
- 7 nights, 3 rounds at Le Château Golf Course, 2 rounds on La Réserve Golf Links, including transfers, staying at either Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort or Heritage Awali Golf & Spa Resort – From £1,200 per person*
*Prices may vary. Based on Deluxe Garden View room. Room upgrades available. Additional rounds can be added to package.
Golfers booking one of the new Stay & Play packages at Heritage Resorts & Golf will enjoy exclusive access to La Réserve Golf Links as well as the 2,500-hectare Bel Ombre estate’s 13 sumptuous restaurants and bars, C Beach Club, acclaimed spa and numerous experiences and activities.
To book your stay & play package, visit: https://heritagegolfclub.mu/stay-and-play-packages/
For more information on Heritage Resorts & Golf, visit: https://heritageresorts.mu/
