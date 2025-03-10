Heritage Resorts & Golf in Mauritius unveils new brand campaign redefining luxury through authentic experiences

Heritage Resorts & Golf

Heritage Resorts & Golf in Mauritius proudly introduces its latest brand campaign, “Inspire Meaningful Moments”, celebrating the power of genuine, heartfelt experiences that create lifelong memories. More than just a campaign, this initiative reflects the brand’s unwavering commitment to authenticity, sustainability, and heartfelt service. The three Heritage Resorts’ properties, all based in Bel Ombre in the south of Mauritius include: Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort, Heritage Awali Golf & Spa Resort and Heritage The Villas.

The new campaign redefines luxury not by material indulgence but by the depth of emotions and connections that each stay fosters. Whether it’s a serene sunrise on the golf course, an intimate culinary journey, or a moment of pure reconnection with nature or loved ones, Heritage Resorts & Golf invites guests to embrace experiences that leave a lasting impact.

Rooted in the brand’s six key pillars - Tropical Art de Vivre, Reconnection, Golf, Culinary Art, Heartfelt Service and Committed Luxury - the campaign brings to life the brand’s ethos through immersive storytelling. A series of engaging capsule videos, print and digital advertisements will highlight these meaningful moments, aiming to captivate both loyal guests and a new generation of affluent travellers, particularly millennials.

By shifting the focus from traditional luxury to experiences that inspire, Heritage Resorts & Golf seeks to create deeper emotional connections, ensuring that every visit becomes an unforgettable chapter in their guests’ personal journeys.

A NEW ERA OF LUXURY: SIX PILLARS OF MEANINGFUL MOMENTS

Heritage Resorts & Golf’s approach to hospitality is centered around six key pillars, each embodying the essence of meaningful living:

• Tropical Art De Vivre – Inspiring cultural legacy, natural beauty, vibrant living, and joy.

• Reconnection – Encouraging inner peace, vitality, and bliss.

• Golf – Elevating every swing with thrill, focus, and excellence.

• Culinary Art – Taking guests on a sensory journey of discovery.

• Heartfelt Service – Creating magic, trust, and warmth.

• Committed Luxury – Pioneering sustainability, local culture, harmony, and care.

“As we mark our 20th anniversary, Inspire Meaningful Moments represents the evolution of Heritage Resorts & Golf, reinforcing our commitment to deeper connections and responsible tourism” shares Thierry Montocchio, CEO of Rogers Hospitality. “This campaign is a tribute to our deeply rooted values, where hospitality is not just about excellence but also about meaningful and transformative experiences. Like flipping through a cherished photo album, each moment at Heritage Resorts & Golf is a timeless snapshot of joy and connection, woven into the essence of our brand.”

A VISION FOR THE FUTURE OF LUXURY HOSPITALITY

Reflecting on this milestone, Axelle Mazery, Chief Brand & Communication Officer and Sustainability Leader at Rogers Hospitality, emphasizes, “Heritage Resorts & Golf is more than just a destination—it is an experience shaped by authenticity, a profound respect for nature, and heartfelt hospitality. True luxury lies not only in the excellence of our offerings but in the emotions we inspire and the stories we help create. Committed luxury means continuous investment in our people, sustainability, and the details that transform a stay into an unforgettable journey.”

Raoul Maurel, Chief Operating Officer of Heritage Resorts & Golf, further highlights the brand’s commitment to excellence, stating, “Luxury is not just about breathtaking settings but about the emotions and bespoke experiences we curate for our guests. Through heartfelt service and an unwavering commitment to quality, every moment at Heritage Resorts & Golf invites is thoughtfully designed to leave a lasting impact.”

With this new campaign, Heritage Resorts & Golf reaffirms its dedication to crafting experiences that transcend traditional luxury. By integrating sustainability, emotional engagement, and exceptional hospitality, the brand invites travelers to embark on a journey where every moment is an opportunity to feel inspired, connected, and truly alive.

ABOUT HERITAGE RESORTS & GOLF

Nestled in the heart of the majestic Domaine de Bel Ombre, Heritage Resorts is a distinguished collection of luxury hotels, two championship golf courses, and a diverse range of leisure experiences. The resort is dedicated to celebrating the harmony of nature, elegance, and meaningful living, ensuring guests enjoy an unparalleled experience in an authentic and sustainable setting. Wake up to the gentle rhythm of the Indian Ocean, a soft breeze carrying whispers of adventure and relaxation. Heritage Resorts curates an extraordinary collection of luxury escapes, each designed to captivate the senses and enrich the soul.

Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort is a haven of colonial charm and timeless sophistication, inspired by the elegance of the 19th-century sugar estate heritage. With its refined wellness experiences, personalised butler service, and exquisite gastronomy, this member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World epitomises understated luxury for the discerning traveller.

Heritage Awali Golf & Spa Resort embraces the spirit of laid-back luxury, where authentic African influences meet the island’s most generous all-inclusive offering. Ideal for families, couples, and groups, Awali’s warm hospitality, vibrant cultural experiences, and holistic spa rituals create the perfect balance between relaxation and adventure.

For those seeking an exclusive retreat, Heritage The Villas offers a sanctuary where every window frames a masterpiece of nature, inviting guests to embrace privacy, space, and the true essence of island living. Step into a world where every moment is an artwork, where luxury is effortless, and where the spirit of Mauritius’ tropical art de vivre is beautifully expressed.

For more information visit www.heritageresorts.mu