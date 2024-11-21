HF Holidays launches new European trips to lesser-visited gems

Marina Di Campo, Elba Island

HF Holidays, walking and special interest holidays tour operator founded in 1913, has launched a brand-new collection of trips to Europe’s most sought-after destinations for 2025.

As travellers seek European destinations away from the over-touristed hotspots, HF Holidays has tailored their new holidays to trips that go off-the-beaten-track for more unique experiences.

A British heritage brand founded in 1913, HF Holidays offers 260-plus, award-winning guided and self-guided walking holidays in the UK, Europe, and the rest of the world. Run as a co-operative, HF Holidays focuses on community, a choice of walks, and connecting like-minded people in some of the best places on the planet.

Tales & Trails of Transylvania

The Prosecco sparkling wine region in Valdobbiadene, Italy

Busting the myth of the storm-lashed spooky backwater depicted in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, this Transylvanian walking adventure brings a new perspective on a place immortalised in Western culture. Tucked away in the dramatic curve of the Carpathian Mountains, this guided walking trip tours national parks teeming with wildlife, rugged peaks and rolling hills and visits Bran Castle to learn about its rich Gothic history. Other itinerary highlights include a guided tour of Romania’s capital, Bucharest, and visits to traditional Transylvanian villages including Viscri which offer an insight into the region’s unique charm and heritage.

HF Holidays' new Tales & Trails of Transylvania seven-night itinerary is priced from £1,599 per person including return flights, transfers, and half-board accommodation.

Adventures in Albania & Lake Ohrid

For a thrilling mix of scenic wonders and cultural enrichment, journey through Albania’s diverse range of mountains, valleys, traditional villages and glistening lakes. Joined by an expert local guide, travellers can witness the peaceful landscapes of Galicia National Park and ascend through the forest to Magaro Peak for breathtaking sights of the surrounding mountains. Discover panoramic views of Lake Ohrid, one of Europe’s deepest inland bodies of water, and for a complete cultural experience, guests can also gain an insight into traditional Albanian cooking during their stay in Voskopoje.

Durmitor National Park, Montenegro

HF Holidays' new Adventures in Albania & Lake Ohrid seven-night itinerary is priced from £1,399 per person, including return flights, transfers, and half-board accommodation.

Montenegro’s Lakes & Mountains

With over 180 miles of Adriatic coastline, soaring limestone peaks, shimmering lakes, and dense forests, Montenegro is one of the Mediterranean’s most promising emerging destinations, particularly for adventure tourism. Travellers can explore the beauty of the Biogradska Gora National Park and marvel at its preserved rainforest landscape and the azure Lake Biograd. For once-in-a-lifetime views follow routes through the unspoilt Lovcen National Park, enjoy lunch with wine overlooking the serene Skadar Lake, and venture into the dramatic Dinaric Alps and Durmitor National Park. Travellers will also spend time in Budva’s attractive old town, before travelling to Kotor to join a boat trip to Lady of the Rocks and Perast.

HF Holidays' new Montenegro’s Lakes & Mountains seven-night itinerary is priced from £1,879 per person, including return flights, transfers, and half-board accommodation.

Romania is home to no less than 11 UNESCO World Heritage Sites just waiting to be explored

Idyllic Elba & the Southern Tuscan Coast

Combining southern Tuscany and the island of Elba, this twin-centre walking holiday is the perfect way to experience two of Italy’s most captivating locations at once. Travellers can begin their walking adventure by exploring the western part of Elba, including the Madonna del Monte Sanctuary, a church visited by Napoleon. In the Tuscan Archipelago National Park, travellers will walk the ‘Butterflies Path’ where more than 50 species of butterfly have been recorded. Back on the mainland, discover the unique territory of Maremma, a timeless region dating back to the Etruscans and Romans, and embark on a walk through lush Mediterranean vegetation and centuries-old olive groves to reach the remains of the impressive Abbey of San Rabano.

HF Holidays' new Idyllic Elba & the Southern Tuscan Coast seven-night itinerary is priced from £1,749 per person, including return flights, transfers, and half-board accommodation.

Puglia Food & Hike

Making up the southern heel of the Italian boot, Puglia boasts unique history, landscapes, culture, and, especially, cuisine, making it the perfect destination for a blended holiday of scenic hiking and indulging in Italian dishes. Travellers will take part in one cookery lesson and three food demonstrations showing off traditional delicacies such as panzerotti, Altamura bread, and mozzarella, as well as picturesque hikes through the Scoparella woods and along a panoramic trail on the Murgia Plateau. Other highlights include a wine tasting experience at a local vineyard, and a full day in UNESCO-listed Matera, where guests are based, to discover its network of alleyways, staircases, and series of Sassi cave dwellings.

HF Holidays' new Puglia Food & Hike seven-night itinerary is priced from £1,899 per person, including return flights, transfers, accommodation, and meals.

Walking in the Prosecco Hills

Discover the enchanting scenery and UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Prosecco Hills in northeast Italy on this seven-night holiday. The grassy terraces and beautiful hill ridges squeezed between Conegliano and Valdobbiadene mark the spot where the grapes that make the famous tipple are grown. On this tour, travellers will discover medieval villages, hillside hamlets and ancient forests on foot before rounding off each day raising a glass or two and sampling delicious local Italian cuisine. Other highlights include admiring the Brenta Valley’s scenery from Monte Costa, enjoying the tranquillity of the Asolo Hills and marvelling at views that stretch from the Venetian plain to the Dolomite peaks.

HF Holidays' new Walking in the Prosecco Hills seven-night itinerary is priced from £1,729 per person, including return flights, transfers, and half-board accommodation.