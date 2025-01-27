Hidden Treasures: Explore lesser-known destinations with Oliver’s Travels

For those looking to discover the world’s best kept locations, Oliver’s Travels offers a spectacular portfolio of holiday homes in lesser-known destinations. The specialists in extraordinary villa rentals, Oliver’s Travels notes a growing interest in unique travel experiences, with searches for lesser-known destinations increasing by 30% and bookings for these hidden gems seeing consistent month-on-month growth.

From the serene shores of Koh Yao Noi and turquoise waters of Plettenberg Bay to the breathtaking mountains of Morzine and rustic charm of Calabria, these handpicked villas, chateaux and chalets are perfect for a trip that strays off the beaten track. Oliver’s Travels invites you to rediscover a selection of stunning, often overlooked destinations for your next unforgettable getaway.

The Solange, Loire Valley, France

● Surrounded by lush landscapes spanning nearly 300km from Orleans to Nantes, The Loire Valley is located in the stunning Loire River Basin.

● The region is a prominent wine-growing region, producing a variety of wines such as Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc and Cabernet Franc.

● Chateau Seiguier, an Oliver’s Travels guest favourite for many years, is nestled between Chambord and Sancerre and combines timeless charm and modern comforts, sleeping 12 people.

● The chateau offers the perfect gateway to explore the treasures of the Loire Valley, from majestic royal castles and world-famous vineyards to four exceptional golf courses.

2025 rates at Chateau Seiguier start from £2,873 for a seven-night stay for 12 people.

Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

● Plettenberg Bay is a picturesque coastal town nestled between the Indian ocean and stunning forests, making it a paradise for nature lovers.

● Plettenberg is known for its pristine beaches, dramatic cliffs, and turquoise waters.

● Villa Plettenberg sleeps 8 people, with a light, open living space, large dining area, outdoor patio perfect for al fresco dining, and swimming pool.

● The villa offers a tranquil escape within a private beachfront escape, with direct access to the breathtaking Keurbooms Beach.

2025 rates at Villa Plettenberg start from £2,613 for a seven-night stay for 8 people.

Koh Yao Noi, Thailand

● Known for its stunning landscapes, crystal clear waters and picturesque limestone cliffs, Koh Yao Noi is an island paradise on the edge of Phang Nga Bay.

● The island is home to a local community that follows a traditional lifestyle, with fishing and agriculture being the main sources of livelihood.

● The area is relatively undeveloped and uncrowded, making it an ideal destination for travellers seeking an escape from the everyday hustle and bustle.

● The stunning Villa Kasika can be accessed by boat followed by a suspended bridge, sleeping 2 guests with direct access to the beach.

● The villa features a plunge pool that seamlessly blends with the surrounding jungle, as well as a hammock-shaped bath and ‘jungle shower’ where you can soak in the breathtaking sea views.

2025 rates at Villa Kasika start from £766 for a seven-night stay for 2 guests.

Tropea, Calabria, Italy

● Situated in the province of Vibo Valentia, on the Tyrrhenian Sea coast, Tropea is a small town that sits atop a cliff, offering panoramic views of the sea and the surrounding area.

● The town has a charming historical centre with narrow streets and traditional houses.

● Sleeping up to 5 guests across a spacious house and cosy outbuilding, Sunlight Heaven blends a rustic charm and modern comfort

● Guests can unwind in the hammocks that sway gently next to the orchard, and enjoy the outdoor kitchen, complete with a wood-burning oven and barbecue area.

2025 rates at Sunlight Heaven start from £2,446 for a seven-night stay for 2 people.

Morzine, France

● Morzine is a small town in the French Alps, located just 60km from Geneva making it easily accessible from Switzerland and other parts of Europe.

● While it's most famous for skiing and snowboarding in winter, Morzine is also popular in the summer for hiking, mountain biking, and enjoying the fresh mountain landscapes.

● Chalet Grand Duc sleeps 12 guests in charming alpine bedrooms complete with natural wooden beams.

● The chalet has a spacious layout perfect for unwinding after a long day out in nature, with a jacuzzi on the terrace overlooking the valley below.

2025 rates at Chalet Grand Duc start from £5,804 for a seven-night stay for 12 people.

Elaphiti Islands, Croatia

● Consisting of several islands stretching northwest of Dubrovnik, The Elaphiti Islands are a small archipelago in the Adriatic Sea.

● Villa Frajga is located on Šipan Island, offering expansive views of the countryside and sea, surrounded by 4,000 square meters of olive groves.

● Sleeping 8-10 people, with décor inspired by locally grown items such as grapes and figs, the villa is part of Oliver’s Travels’ Sustainable Collection of homes that have been handpicked for their low environmental impact.

● Complete with a private pool, terraces, summer kitchen with wood-fired barbecue, and a light-filled living area, the villa is perfectly placed to explore Šipan by bike or foot and visit historical villages and landmarks.

2025 rates at Villa Frajga start from £4053 for a seven-night stay for 8 people.