Hiking heavens: The best US states for adventures

A new study has found that Wyoming is the best state for hiking in America, with Hawaii and New Hampshire completing the top three positions.

The research, conducted by EDGE Fall Protection, LLC, analyzed all 50 states based on five key factors: natural attractions, air quality, protected wilderness, hiking engagement, and trail infrastructure to determine which states offer the best experiences for hikers.

The National Park Service looks after around 85 million acres of land across the U.S. and is a key part of state and national economies. In 2023, the NPS had an income of over $26.4 billion which supported over 415,000 jobs and $55 billion in economic output.

According to the findings, Wyoming ranked first with a total score of 40.14 out of 50, scoring perfectly in both natural attractions and trail infrastructure categories. The state's vast wilderness areas and extensive network of well-maintained hiking trails contributed to its high score. Wyoming's hiking appeal is further validated by visitor statistics from Yellowstone National Park, which hosted 4,744,353 recreation visits in 2024, representing a 5% increase over 2023, according to the National Park Service.

Hawaii secured the second position with a total score of 39.96 out of 50, just narrowly missing the top spot. Like Wyoming, Hawaii scored a perfect ten for natural attractions, reflecting its diverse landscapes ranging from volcanic terrain to lush rainforests. However, its score for trail infrastructure was lower at 3.75, which prevented it from claiming first place. The challenging terrain of Hawaii makes trail maintenance difficult and expensive.

New Hampshire placed third with a total score of 36.07 out of 50. The state achieved the highest hiking engagement score of any state, a perfect ten, indicating strong interest in hiking activities among residents and visitors. New Hampshire's air quality score of 8.66 was also among the highest in the study.

Montana ranked fourth with a total score of 33.90 out of 50, performing strongly across all categories with particularly good scores in air quality and trail infrastructure.

Alaska secured fifth place with a total score of 33.43 out of 50. The state received a perfect score of tenfor protected wilderness, the highest of any state, reflecting its vast untouched natural areas.

Vermont ranked sixth with a total score of 31.43 out of 50 and achieved a perfect score of ten for air quality, making it an ideal location for hikers seeking clean mountain air.

Utah placed seventh with a score of 30.68 out of 50, scoring highly for natural attractions and hiking engagement. The state has a good selection of parks, with popular national parks including Zion and Bryce Canyon having a combined visitor number of 7,444,667 in 2024, a 5% increase over the previous year.

Maine secured eighth place with a total score of 30.38 out of 50, with its strongest performance in the air quality category and protected wilderness.

Washington ranked ninth with a total score of 30.29 out of 50, offering a balanced performance across all categories, particularly in air quality and protected wilderness.

West Virginia completed the top ten with a total score of 30.07 out of 50, with a perfect score in air quality.

At the other end of the scale, Nebraska appeared among the lowest-ranked states with a total score of 12.03 out of 50. While the state scored well for air quality, it received the lowest score possible for natural attractions.

Oklahoma ranked fourth-least favorable with a total score of 10.36 out of 50. The state received low scores across all categories, with its highest score being just 3.74 for air quality.

Mississippi was next with a total score of 9.03 out of 50. The state received the lowest natural attractions score of all states at just 0.03 out of 10.

Louisiana is the second-least favorable with a score of 8.94 out of 50. The state received zero in the hiking engagement category due to its lack of traditional national parks. The state is home to the Jean Laffite National Historical Park and Reserve, which saw visitor numbers fall in 2024 compared to 2023.

North Dakota is the least favorable hiking state with a total score of 8.38 out of 50. Its trail infrastructure score was particularly low at 0.83 out of 10, but the state had the highest score for natural attractions among the bottom five.

Air quality emerged as a significant factor affecting overall rankings. Hiking is primarily a way to experience a connection with nature and to improve one’s health. Having fresh, clean air to breathe instead of battling the smog of big cities not only makes hiking easier but it can also improve symptoms of respiratory illness.

Michael McCarty, Chief Safety Officer from EDGE Fall Protection, LLC, commented on the findings: "This study provides valuable insights for both avid hikers and those looking to start this healthy outdoor activity. Wyoming offers an excellent combination of natural beauty and infrastructure that makes it ideal for hiking experiences of all difficulty levels.

"The increase in visitors to national parks like Yellowstone shows growing interest in outdoor activities. States with strong hiking profiles benefit from tourism and provide residents with accessible ways to stay active and connect with nature."

