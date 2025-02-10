Hillside Beach Club, Turkey: Announces its culture and wellness filled calendar for 2025

Hillside Beach Club

Known for its variety of unmissable events and activities, Hillside Beach Club, the luxury 5-star resort in Fethiye, is excited to open for another successful season from 12th April.

Hillside Beach Club not only has an exceptional repeat guest rate of 78%, but has also been awarded the prestigious Gault & Millau 2025 Best Resort Hotel Award, thanks to its world-class facilities as well as its calendar of exclusive concerts, film workshops, and bi-annual Feel Good Week with expert-led wellbeing and movement sessions. With an impressive return rate and 99% of guests actively recommending it, the resort was the subject of a Harvard Business School case study on what makes the ultimate family holiday. Guests can enjoy endless activities, with a second padel court launching in 2025, Pickleball, biking, and water sports, or opt to relax on the golden beaches and two tranquil spas.

Here is a selection of world-class events and new activities which are on offer at Hillside Beach Club this year:

Feel Good Week - 4th-11th May and 5th-12th October

Hillside’s famed bi-annual Feel Good Week is back for another year, where guests can look after their mind and body with sessions from leading practitioners such as breath therapy and sound healing on the resort’s private Gulet, soothing Yin Yoga on the peaceful Silent Beach, and pilates classes looking out onto the beautiful turquoise waters. Creatives can also find their inner artist with Art Therapy, as well as making their own luxury bath salts to bring back home. Within this immersive week of wellbeing, guests can gain expert advice on mindfulness, nutrition and the power of movement, making sure to leave Hillside ‘Feeling Good’. The full line-up of practitioners for May and October will be announced in due course.

Ace Your Game: Expanded Sports Facilities

Following the continued racketeering trend and the increased demand for these sports, Hillside Beach Club is excited to open a new padel court for the 2025 season, expanding the offering even further. This exciting sport is on offer alongside two tennis courts, and a pickleball court, providing fun and challenging experiences for all ages.

British Film Institute - 25th-30th May

Following another successful year, the British Film Institute (BFI) will be returning to Hillside for the summer of 2025. Film screenings of classic favourites will be on show, brought to life with screen talks and interactive workshops, providing special insights on the creation and history of film. Children will have a blast as they take part in fun and practical sessions, as well as being given the opportunity to create their very own short film.

Classical Music on the Sea - 1st August

Showcasing the best of Hillside’s beautiful beachfront location and world-class classical music offering, Classical Music on the Sea is a must for any music lovers. For one day, visitors can relax on the golden beach sipping cocktails and champagne, whilst the resort’s private bay is transformed into a floating stage. This will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience as the breath-taking classical sounds are heard from a special symphony orchestra, as the sun sets on another wonderful day at Hillside Beach Club.

London Jazz Festival - 21-27th September

Returning for another year, the London Jazz Festival presents London Jazz in the Sun, the largest pan-city music festival, set to fill Fethiye with vibrant melodies. Celebrating cultural diversity, the festival showcases world-class performers alongside rising stars of the music scene. Jazz lovers can enjoy a sun-soaked weekend of exclusive concerts and inspiring musical workshops, all set against the stunning backdrop of Hillside Beach Club.

Discover Feel Good Excursions

Appealing to the more adventurous, Hillside Beach Club offers an impressive range of excursions for travellers to soak up the authentic culture of the surrounding area. Whether history enthusiasts, thrill seekers or those looking to explore Fethiye, everyone can find a day trip to suit them. Guests can discover the ancient mysteries of Kayaköy on a walking tour, take a boat trip on a private Gulet as the sun sets over the sea, or head out on a bike tour to discover ancient Byzantine ruins, traditional Turkish hamlets and nearby golden beaches.

Paradise for Every Generation

Hillside Beach Club is a true haven for families, complete with three beaches, two pool areas, an amazing variety of food and spacious rooms, as well as a dedicated entertainment team who put on daily shows for kids to enjoy. Sporty families can enjoy Hillside’s mini football field, volleyball court, tennis court and water sports centre all on-site to keep fit whilst spending quality time together. Alternatively, families with smaller children can head to the Baby Park and Kidside where experienced entertainers and child-care experts organise crafting, mini-discos, DJ workshops and more for little travellers to enjoy.