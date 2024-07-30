‘Holi-dazed’ to tailor-made in four clicks with intuitive virtual travel assistant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holidaymakers are set to save days with the launch of a groundbreaking AI-powered travel assistant, taking the pain and time out of travel planning and booking. Revolutionising the way we holiday, the intuitive assistant eliminates the long research process, typically taking Britons up to 13 days per year, through cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology.

Travellers are increasingly finding themselves “holi-dazed”, overwhelmed by the infinite options available to them, becoming stressed out and stifled within an hour of starting their planning. AI Trip Builder from utc.travel is a pioneering tool that not only handles the travel inspiration and planning detail, but also allows holidaymakers to customise individual elements and simultaneously book the exact holiday they have co-crafted, all at the touch of a button. Serving as a personal travel assistant, the innovative platform is uniquely designed to make it easier for travellers to get inspiration for, search and book their trips in a faster, more efficient and personalised way than ever before, in as few as four clicks.

Whilst AI has been gaining popularity in the research phase, until now travellers have been unable to turn their holiday inspiration into instant bookings. Simplifying the entire travel booking process, AI Trip Builder eliminates the common complexities and frustrations associated with researching a travel idea that resonates, and then finding transportation, accommodation and land-based activities to create their dream holiday. By leveraging advanced AI algorithms, the assistant quickly analyses a wide range of travel options and presents the best personalised recommendations in a matter of seconds, right down to the finest detail.

In addition to simplifying travel booking, AI Trip Builder offers an intuitive experience, so that travellers can explore different destinations, compare flight and hotel options, and make reservations with just a few clicks.

AI Trip Builder takes the pain out of holiday planning, so you can spend more time enjoying it

Brett Norton, CEO of utc.travel comments, “Travellers’ needs and desires are evolving to be far more personalised and complex, in an era where time is a luxury. As such, holidaymakers are becoming ‘holi-dazed’, increasingly spending more time researching and booking getaways than the length of the trip itself. Acting as a 24/7 personal travel assistant, AI Trip Builder does all the hard work in a matter of minutes, delivering bespoke, customised itineraries available to book immediately.”

Norton continues, “Blending travel with AI in this way will transform the way people plan and book travel, delivering a seamless, personalised and satisfying experience.”

Holidaymakers can access dream holidays such as:

A 27-night North America Road Trip visiting 13 destinations in the U.S. and Canada, including New York City, Montreal, Toronto, Nashville, New Orleans, Austin, Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver and Banff. The trip includes direct return flights from London on 5th October 2024 to New York, returning from Calgary International, plus accommodation and car hire.Pricing for two adults starts from £6,853, based on two people sharing a room.

Explore the world with the new AI travel assistant

A 20-night Discover South America holiday visiting Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Santiago de Chile, Lima and Quito. The trip includes direct return flights from London on 1st November 2024 to Rio de Janeiro, returning from Quito, internal flights and accommodation.Pricing for two adults starts from £4,492, based on two people sharing a room.

A 13-night Thailand Island Hopping Adventure, visiting Bangkok, Koh Samui Island, Koh Tao and Koh Phangan. The trip includes direct return flights from London on 16th January 2025 to Bangkok, returning from Koh Samui, internal flights, boat transfers and accommodation.Pricing for two adults starts from £2,584, based on two people sharing a room.