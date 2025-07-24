We're in the midst of summer and all the added costs of having fun in the sunshine is beginning to take its toll - but I have a tip which I believe may help.

The basic cost of going abroad is never what you end up paying and having to fork out for more can leave a bitter taste.

Who wants to pay extortionate rates just to leave your car at the airport when you managed to find a bargain for your flight? Sometimes it is so bad, you end up paying more to park than to fly.

There's always the option of begging family to drop you off at unsocial hours but that isn't ideal for them or you. And who hasn't arrived on resort absolutely worn out because of the travelling and early or late flights?

So, rant over, I want to share a secret. I travel a lot and have saved a considerable amount of money by using Holiday Extras. I am happy to admit that I only tried it the first time because I was offered it for free.

We had meet and greet parking, a hotel just a few steps from Departures at Birmingham Airport and lounge access to kick start our weekend away in style. It was fab. But then who doesn't love a freebie?

Just days after returning, we were heading off again on another short trip. I was horrified by the cost of parking when I did a quick search of the airport options. And it meant leaving home around 3am which is never ideal. So I tried Holiday Extras and it was a lot cheaper to book an overnight hotel room and weekend parking than to just have parking on other sites.

I thought I'd just hit lucky but I have used it four times since then and each time have saved between £70 and £120 compared to if I had just parked with other companies.

Lounges are a nice extra - some are far better than others so make sure you check before you book - but not something that is by any means essential. So, for now, I stick to a comfortable night looking ahead in great anticipation to take-off the next morning and a satisfied feeling that I've got reliable parking at a great price.

I'm off again this weekend and, even though it has always proved cheapest by far, I did look around before booking with Holiday Extras. I've paid £155.99 to stay at Birmingham Airport's Hilton with more than a week's parking. Admittedly that is a lot more than I have paid previously out of season. But If I had booked them individually elsewhere, the cost was £145 just for the hotel and another £129.99 for the cheapest parking option.

So, my top tip is very clear. Always shop around but definitely check Holiday Extras if you want a smooth start that won't create an unnecessarily expensive bill even before your holiday.