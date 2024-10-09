Holiday Inn Winchester rebrands to voco Winchester Hotel & Spa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Holiday Inn Winchester has rebranded to voco Winchester Hotel & Spa following a complete refurbishment programme which took 8 months at a cost of £2 million.

voco hotels was voted the number one premium brand last year and is IHG's fastest-growing premium brand, offering a hotel experience that is consistently thoughtful and distinct. Each property is characterised by its individual charm, providing guests with something different whilst also ensuring the reliability of a global brand.

The contemporary hotel, which was first built in 2010, is located on the edge of the beautiful South Downs National Park and within 5 minutes from Winchester City Centre. It benefited from a £2.5 million refurbishment in 2019 followed by the additional refurbishment in 2024 when it was re-branded to voco.

The hotel has 131 stylish bedrooms consisting of double, twin, accessible, premium and grand rooms, plus a suite. Since the refurbishment all rooms have benefited from an improvement in quality and service. The brand new premium and grand rooms now offer complimentary mini bars, Nespresso machines and new bedding with filling made with 100% recyclable materials.

The hotel offers 9 adaptable meeting and event spaces and is also a popular choice for weddings and private events, catering for up to 200 guests and offering the perfect setting for both segments of business. The restaurant, ‘Kitchen 21’, is renowned for its unique 21-inch pizza. The Ana Spa was added in 2019 offering treatment rooms, a Hydro-Pool, Himalayan Salt Sauna, Sensory Shower, Crystal Steam Room and a Bubble Foot Spa.

Jon Beare, General Manager at voco Winchester Hotel & Spa said: “We are delighted to re-brand to voco following a fantastic refurbishment programme which has benefitted the hotel throughout. Anyone staying with us can experience the perfect blend of Winchester’s rich heritage and modern amenities and we look forward to welcoming guests to this beautiful and improved contemporary hotel”.

voco Winchester Hotel & Spa is situated at Telegraph Way, Winchester, Hampshire, SO21 1HZ. For more information, please visit https://winchester.vocohotels.com/