Holiday passion is in the air: Opodo reveals who’s most loyal, who’s most likely to cheat (& who with)

By Sophie Jones
Contributor
14th Jan 2025, 11:55am
Opodo Reveals Who’s Most Loyal, Who’s Most Likely to CheatOpodo Reveals Who’s Most Loyal, Who’s Most Likely to Cheat
Opodo Reveals Who’s Most Loyal, Who’s Most Likely to Cheat
Leading online travel agent Opodo’s latest global poll of 9,000 respondents - including 2,000 from the UK - shines a light on travellers looking for passion: revealing which nationalities, genders and age groups are most likely to use dating apps while on holiday, as well as disclosing who’s most likely to have a holiday fling - and why.

Who’s swiping for love?

60% of Spanish travellers report they are likely to use dating apps on holiday: that’s 69% of 25-34 year olds (and even 50% for 55-64 year olds). By comparison, 39% of Germans, 29% of Portuguese and just 19% of Brits report that they use dating apps while travelling.

Within the UK: Londoners are most likely to use dating apps while on holiday: 41% compared to just 10% in the East of England. Across the UK, more than double the number of men report that they use dating apps while abroad compared to women: 27% of men and just 12% of women.

Passion with Partners, Friends, or Strangers?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

38% of global respondents report that they would not look for passion while on holiday with anyone but their partners. 25%, though, admitted they have thought about a passionate encounter with an attractive friend, despite having a partner at the time. 12% of respondents report fantasising about passion with a stranger.

Men fantasise most about a holiday affair, with 18% of male travellers reporting they’d choose a stranger or a colleague, compared to just 7% and 8% of women. Additionally, 15% of men fantasise about holidaying with an ex, compared to just 9% of women.

Opodo’s poll reveals that, globally, almost twice as many men as women have cheated on their partners while on holiday: 22%, compared to just 13% of women. In the UK, more than double the amount of men admit to holiday cheating: 18% compared to just 7% of British women (though 13% of women admit to having considered it, versus 28% of men).

Most loyal?

The data also shows that Brits are more loyal to their partners than any other nation while on holiday: 47% of all British respondents refuse to have a passionate holiday with anyone but their partner - compared to 28% of French and German respondents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taking a post-breakup break: Opodo’s poll also reveals that 69% of respondents of all ages and nationalities think that a holiday is a good idea following a break up (including 53% of all British respondents, both men and women).

Related topics:Portuguese
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice