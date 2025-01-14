Holiday passion is in the air: Opodo reveals who’s most loyal, who’s most likely to cheat (& who with)

Opodo Reveals Who’s Most Loyal, Who’s Most Likely to Cheat

Leading online travel agent Opodo’s latest global poll of 9,000 respondents - including 2,000 from the UK - shines a light on travellers looking for passion: revealing which nationalities, genders and age groups are most likely to use dating apps while on holiday, as well as disclosing who’s most likely to have a holiday fling - and why.

Who’s swiping for love?

60% of Spanish travellers report they are likely to use dating apps on holiday: that’s 69% of 25-34 year olds (and even 50% for 55-64 year olds). By comparison, 39% of Germans, 29% of Portuguese and just 19% of Brits report that they use dating apps while travelling.

Within the UK: Londoners are most likely to use dating apps while on holiday: 41% compared to just 10% in the East of England. Across the UK, more than double the number of men report that they use dating apps while abroad compared to women: 27% of men and just 12% of women.

Passion with Partners, Friends, or Strangers?

38% of global respondents report that they would not look for passion while on holiday with anyone but their partners. 25%, though, admitted they have thought about a passionate encounter with an attractive friend, despite having a partner at the time. 12% of respondents report fantasising about passion with a stranger.

Men fantasise most about a holiday affair, with 18% of male travellers reporting they’d choose a stranger or a colleague, compared to just 7% and 8% of women. Additionally, 15% of men fantasise about holidaying with an ex, compared to just 9% of women.

Opodo’s poll reveals that, globally, almost twice as many men as women have cheated on their partners while on holiday: 22%, compared to just 13% of women. In the UK, more than double the amount of men admit to holiday cheating: 18% compared to just 7% of British women (though 13% of women admit to having considered it, versus 28% of men).

Most loyal?

The data also shows that Brits are more loyal to their partners than any other nation while on holiday: 47% of all British respondents refuse to have a passionate holiday with anyone but their partner - compared to 28% of French and German respondents.

Taking a post-breakup break: Opodo’s poll also reveals that 69% of respondents of all ages and nationalities think that a holiday is a good idea following a break up (including 53% of all British respondents, both men and women).