Parents are teaming up with family and friends to form 'Holiday Squads' before heading off on their summer break, according to research - and one tourism chain is making it simple to find out if you and your friends are compatible.

Family holiday firm Eurocamp says the traditional summer holiday is undergoing its biggest shake-up in generations as families and friends join forces in bid to ensure more fun and relaxation on their trips. The chain has even launched a new accommodation option to cater specifically for ‘Holiday Squads’ - sleeping up to 12 people - as well as coming up with its own compatibility tool to see if your team will make your holiday better, or worse.

Ultimate Plus Double accommodation, which Eurocamp says is "an innovative new accommodation type", bringing two holiday homes together, complete with a double bedroom, twin bedroom, generous decking space and more. The Ultimate Plus Double, meanwhile, comfortably sleeps 10-12 people, with the larger of the two homes having a double ensuite bedroom, two twin bedrooms and a sofa bed.

Both homes have kitchens and comfy living spaces, where the group can divide to unwind in the privacy of their own holiday home. It comes as a Eurocamp survey found 77% of holidaymakers said relaxing with a glass of wine was the best part of a 'Holiday Squad' getaway.

The poll, of 4,000 holidaymakers, found two thirds (64%) of holidaymakers have been away with a Holiday Squad in the past two years, while almost three quarters (72%) plan on forming one. Holiday Squads generally consist of more than one set of parents, allowing mums and dads to share more of the childcare responsibilities, with more than two thirds (68%) saying they return more refreshed.

Holiday Squad are latest travel trend for families | Eurocamp

Over three quarters of parents (77%) said the best thing about going away with a Holiday Squad was that it gave them more opportunities to socialise with adults - as the kids play together. Sharing costs is also an important factor for one in five (19%), as Brits seek affordable ways to enjoy the sun despite rising living expenses.

One in four (25%) parents praised Holiday Squad breaks for giving them the opportunity to stay up later than a conventional holiday. While their oldest friends are most likely (44%) to form part of a Holiday Squad, 17% will team up with parents of their children’s friends.

For 15% of holidaymakers the opportunity to strengthen friendships is a key factor in forming a Holiday Squad - but they said ensuring you have the right chemistry on holiday is vital. And to help make the right decisions before booking, Eurocamp has developed a Holiday Squad compatibility test, available online.

The quiz works by analysing personalities, holiday habits and preferences, to help ensure a Holiday Squad getaway to remember for all the right reasons. Eurocamp’s new holiday home is being trialled for the first time this year at La Croix du Vieux Pont - a resort near Paris which I visited in June with my family - with a view to be rolled out across other holiday parcs.

Eurocamp’s new holiday home is being trialled for the first time this year at La Croix du Vieux Pont | Eurocamp

However, the chain's more than 400 parcs allow Holiday Squads to stay in nearby accommodation. Spokesperson Ross Matthews said: "Summer holidays provide us with our most magical family memories as we spend time together away from the stresses and strains of everyday life.

"So, it’s only natural that parents are coming up with new and ingenious ways to make the most of these precious moments - by forming Holiday Squads. Going away in bigger groups provides parents with strength in numbers, meaning those parenting duties can be shared out - allowing families to focus on what makes holidays so unforgettable - having fun.

"At Eurocamp we’ve been entertaining families for generations and we’re proud to continue this by having the perfect facilities for larger groups. That’s why we've unveiled our Ultimate Plus Double accommodation which offers holidaymakers the perfect way to make the most of their Holiday Squad trips."

Family and relationship psychologist, Simone Bose, said Holiday Squads could improve the benefits of a break. "Holiday Squad getaways enhance mental health and emotional well-being, allowing parents to connect more deeply as a couple while also bonding with other adults," she said.

"For children, it provides the chance to form lifelong friendships and avoid boredom through shared adventures. Creating new traditions and cherished memories together fosters a strong sense of community, addressing the modern need for connection and support, especially when travelling abroad.