Holidaymaker forced to stand on Ryanair passenger's 'cheesy' feet

A holidaymaker has shamed a 'smelly' Ryanair passenger who put his 'cheesy' shoe-less feet under her seat - forcing her to stand on them to get him to move.

Sophie Brame was flying from Manchester to Fuerteventura on August 19 when she noticed an unpleasant smell an hour into her flight.

The 27-year-old was horrified when she looked down to see the passenger behind was poking his feet through into her footwell - with no shoes on.

Feeling too awkward to say anything, Sophie says she resorted to deliberately standing on the fellow passenger's feet in a desperate attempt to get him to move his feet further back. Video footage shared by Sophie on TikTok shows the man's foot, wearing a white sock, poking through into her footwell.

Sophie says felt 'uncomfortable' as she was subjected to the stench for around half of the duration of the four-hour flight. While she was tempted, Sophie says she chose not to confront her fellow passenger for fear that the conversation would be too 'awkward' and 'embarrassing'.

They smelled so bad that she believes the bloke knew they smelled and was pushing them under her seat so he didn't have to smell his own feet himself.

The charity worker says she doesn't have an issue with people taking their shoes off on a flight and even admits doing it herself previously - but believes people should at least 'make sure they're clean'.

Sophie, from Manchester, said: "About an hour into the flight I could smell something and the smell kept getting worse. "I knew it wasn't me because I didn't have my shoes off and my feet don't smell like that.

"The girl next to me clocked it at some point as well and we were like 'where is it coming from'? "I looked under my chair and I could see his feet on my part of the chair. "When the smell was strongest was when his feet were on my part of the chair poking through the footwell.

"He'd extended his legs under the chair and the smell would go when he moved his feet back. "It smelt unclean, like cheese. "Like at the gym, when you're sweating. "I don't really know how to explain it - just like when someone has got dirty feet, like a cheesy smell."

Sophie admits that she felt too 'awkward' to turn around and confront the man about his cheesy feet. Instead she resorted to standing on his feet in a desperate attempt to get him to move them so she could escape the stench.

Sophie said: "I started standing on his feet to get him to move his feet back instead of waiting for him to move them himself. He did do that when I stood on them.

"About half-an-hour later he would move his feet and do it again so I would stand on them again. I didn't say anything because it was a bit awkward.

"I didn't know what to say but also I didn't want to smell it for the whole flight. "It made parts of the flight uncomfortable and it was just annoying. "If they were constantly under my seat and it was a continuous smell the whole flight then it would have ruined it."

Sophie admits she has taken her own shoes off on previous flights - but believes that people should at least 'make sure that they're clean' before doing so. Sophie said: "I don't think there's an issue with taking your shoes off on a flight. "I've done that before on long haul flights.

"If you're going to do it, I think you need to make sure that you're clean so that you're not giving off an odour. "Surely he could smell his own feet. "That's probably why he was pushing them so far under my seat so that he couldn't smell them."

Since sharing the video on TikTok, the clip was racked up more than 2,300 views, likes, shares and comments. One user wrote: "That is gross! People are so unaware sometimes." Another said: "Sorry but that should be a criminal offence." A third commented: "I'd stand on the smelly thing."

Ryanair have been contacted for comment.

