Holidaymaker gets free holiday after being airline's 150 millionth passenger

Caron Dauccia, centre, wins free holiday for being 150 millionth passenger

Jet2.com has marked another significant milestone in its continued success story, as it welcomed its 150 millionth customer onboard.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leading leisure airline’s 150 millionth customer travelled from East Midlands Airport to Malaga and was surprised at check-in by the company’s award-winning team.

To mark the occasion, Caron Dauccia was gifted a complimentary seven-night holiday with Jet2holidays for two adults to the Valentin Somni Suites & Hotel in Majorca.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extra celebrations were also in place as all customers travelling with the company from East Midlands Airport received a red-carpet welcome at check-in and the type of VIP greeting that has resulted in the company winning multiple awards.

Since February 2003, when the first Jet2.com flight departed from Leeds Bradford Airport to Amsterdam, the company has expanded to become the UK’s third largest airline. Thanks to its continuous growth and success, the airline now operates to a total of 75 sun, city and ski destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean, Morocco and Canary Islands. Flying from 12 UK airport bases, with its 13th base London Luton due to launch next month, this summer represents its biggest ever programme to operate.

After experiencing enormous popularity for its award-winning flights, the company launched Jet2holidays in 2007, offering ATOL protected package holidays. Today, Jet2holidays is now the UK’s largest tour operator, with its VIP customer experience combining flights with 22kg luggage and 10kg hand baggage, return transfers, a choice of 2-5 star accommodation, and in-resort Customer Helpers.

In addition to booking and travelling on flights and package holidays with the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator, holidaymakers can enjoy the same high levels of customer service which has resulted in Jet2.com and Jet2holidays being awarded the prestigious accolade of Which? Travel Brand of the Year for three consecutive years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as winning numerous high-profile awards, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have also each been recognised as Which Recommended Providers.

Caron, who is Jet2.com’s 150 millionth customer to travel with the airline, said: “I am thrilled to be the 150 millionth customer to travel with Jet2.com and can’t believe that I’ve been gifted a free holiday to Majorca! It was such a surprise when we checked-in at the airport, and it got our holiday off to the best possible start. I’m already looking forward to travelling with Jet2 again, knowing my next holiday is taken care of.”

Commenting on the major milestone, Steve Heapy CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, added: “We are extremely proud to have welcomed our 150 millionth customer after years of flying so many happy holidaymakers on our award-winning flights. This is an important milestone in our company’s success story, so it is brilliant to be celebrating this moment with an extra special experience at check-in.

“The significant growth we have experienced since first launching is all thanks to our valued customers and fantastic colleagues, so we would like to say thank you to everyone who has supported us on our journey. Beyond this milestone, we are constantly looking towards the future and remain committed to flying our loyal customers on their well-deserved getaways. We are looking forward to taking millions more holidaymakers on our award-winning flights and holidays, including welcoming Caron and her husband onboard again soon.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com