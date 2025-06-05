Holidaymaker 'marched off' Jet2 plane for telling staff she was anxious flyer

A holidaymaker claims she was marched off a Jet2 plane 'like a criminal' after telling staff about her flight anxiety.

Beth Milligan was travelling from Glasgow Airport to Spain on Monday, May 26 with her boyfriend Declan Gillen for a four-night getaway in Alicante, Spain.

The pair, who had forked out £1,300 for a Jet2 package holiday, arrived at the airport when Beth began feeling anxious about the upcoming three-hour flight. The 25-year-old admits she's a nervous flyer but always feels fine once she's on board the plane.

After informing Jet2 staff about her anxiety, the make-up artist says she reassured cabin crew that she was absolutely fine - and that her nervousness stemmed from a recent health issue.

Weeks prior to flying, the make-up artist had experienced pain in her chest and ribs but was told by doctors this was muscular and it would not affect any travel plans.

But after telling the flight attendants about the chest discomfort, Beth claims she was deemed a medical liability and ordered to leave the plane.

Stunned, Beth said she was then marched off the flight and told she was unable to fly with Jet2 without a fit to fly certificate.

Beth said she was discriminated against after telling Jet2 staff about her anxiety and is demanding a full refund after her and her partner were unable to go on their holiday.

Jet2 said their number one priority is always the health and safety of our customers and colleagues and that Beth was deemed not fit to fly.

Beth, from near Glasgow, Lanarkshire, said: "We got to the airport, got to the gate and I started to get a little bit nervous. I'm always nervous flying but once I'm on the flight, I'm absolutely fine. Jet2 staff at the gate said we get nervous flyers all the time and the cabin crew are trained to deal with nervous flyers.

"She said once you get on, tell the cabin crew and they will help and support you. I was absolutely fine. I got on the flight and told the attendant I just needed a bit of fresh air because the doors were still open and she said that was absolutely fine.

"I kept telling her I was absolutely fine and she didn't need to worry. She assured me I was okay."

Beth informed another air stewardess that she had recently been unwell after experiencing muscular discomfort in her chest and ribs but reassured staff she was fine.

However, Beth claims cabin crew then told her to disembark the plane immediately due to being a medical liability.

Beth said: "I went to stand up to go to my seat and three of the cabin crew rushed towards me and started screaming in my face telling me I was a medical liability and I was to get off the flight immediately.

"I told them it was muscular and it was like having a sore leg. I reassured them that I'd been checked over and nothing could happen in the air. The doctors encouraged me to still go on holiday. The cabin crew all kept saying get off.

"They kept telling me my story was changing. Next thing a manager was on the flight and marched me off the plane like I was a criminal. Beth says she and Declan were unable to board any other Jet2 flight and that they would not be refunded.

Beth said: "I totally get if it was chest pain, but I said it wasn't. At that moment, I did not have chest pain, I always said it was muscular. I'm getting demonised for being a nervous flyer and being open and honest about my feelings, even though that's what I was told to do.

"That's discrimination. You can't use someone's mental health against them. If they thought I was so unwell, why did no one phone a medic or check me over?

"I just thought they didn't want to miss their take-off slot and thought they couldn't be bothered with the hassle of me and thought get her off.

"I'm absolutely devastated. I feel like I've been gaslit and robbed. I just want my money back and I'll never fly with them again."

A Jet2 spokesman said: "We can confirm that Miss Milligan alerted our team to the fact that she was feeling unwell when boarding the aircraft.

"Our crew followed standard procedure for any medical concerns and sought advice from the qualified medical support team, MedAire, who advised that Miss Milligan was not fit to fly.

"As an award-winning airline, our number one priority is always the health and safety of our customers and colleagues, and we can confirm that our team did all they could to support Miss Milligan."