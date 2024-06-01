Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A four-star break in Egypt turned into a holiday from hell for Olivia Hartley after she says she caught Hepatitis

A holidaymaker claims doctors had to fight to save her liver after she returned from her four-star break in Egypt with 'Hepatitis' - as staff 'didn't wash their hands after the toilet'. Olivia Hartley says she nearly died after coming home from a £1,400 EasyJet holiday to Hurghada in Egypt, last September.

The 28-year-old, who lives in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, was holidaying with her fiance Thomas Winn, 31, at an all-inclusive four-star resort for a week when the pair began to feel unwell. On the plane home, Olivia claims her partner Thomas vomited 'six times' while she began experiencing sickness and diarrhoea 48 hours after returning home.

Unable to keep any food or water down for three days, Olivia was hospitalised with dehydration and told by doctors that her liver and kidney function was abnormal. Doctors told Olivia that it was 'very likely' she was infected with Hepatitis A - a liver infection that is spread in the poo of an infected person.

Olivia is certain she caught the deadly virus from the hotel - which she chose not to name - claiming food hygiene at the resort was 'terrible'.

Medics were so concerned that they warned Olivia that she may have to undergo a liver transplant if her condition does not improve. Luckily, Olivia made a recovery - but is still suffering the effects of the liver and kidney injury.

Holidaymaker Olivia Hartley said she 'nearly died' after contracting Hepatitis on Egypt package trip. Picture: Kennedy News

EasyJet apologised for the customer's experience and said they were proactively reaching out to the customer to try to resolve the issue.

Olivia, an assistant psychologist, said: "The food hygiene at the hotel was terrible. There were birds everywhere, food lay stagnant for a long, long time, they just poured new food on top of old food that had been out for hours.

"On the last day, me and my fiance both had a bit of a funny tummy. On the plane home, my partner vomited about six times. I was fine at this point then [48 hours after coming home] I started with vomiting and diarrhoea. Then I got to the point where I couldn't keep down any liquids whatsoever. I was just vomiting everything up. I had horrific abdominal pains."

After three days of continuous vomiting, Olivia went to A&E at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby where tests revealed her liver function was 'deranged' and required urgent treatment.

Olivia said: "The doctors told me my liver was in a very bad way and I have kidney damage from the dehydration. They were very worried about the liver results and concerned due to the high hepatitis rates in Egypt. With all that, they said it's very likely you have hepatitis. They were 99.9 per cent sure I'd got it from the hotel.

"They were very sure it was hepatitis and told me if my liver doesn't start to improve, you will need an emergency liver transplant in Leeds, which was terrifying. In my head, I was thinking the worst. It was a very scary time. No one could fully agree on a treatment plan. I felt very vulnerable.

"I was scared I would die. I asked if I could go home and they said no, if you go into organ failure, you won't make it to Leeds, it was very serious."

After three days in hospital, Olivia was discharged but claims the liver and kidney damage has left her with joint pain and fatigue - with concerns she may still need a transplant in the future.

Olivia said: "This was going to be the holiday we really needed and it turned into an absolute nightmare. It put me off package holidays. This was our first break since Covid - we really needed this break. This turned into a holiday from hell for us.

“I've been referred to a liver specialist and it'll be regular liver tests to check how it is. I've heard from other people that once you have a liver injury, it can deteriorate out of nowhere again. So I could eventually still need a liver transplant if things start to go downhill again."

Olivia said she complained to EasyJet in October about her hospitalisation but claims she never heard back from the package holiday company.

She said: "It's the first time using this company and it's completely destroyed any trust I had with them. There was no protection or humanity offered at all. I felt really angry and like I didn't matter. I nearly didn't live to tell the tale."