Holidaymakers get payday treat with up to £300 off at loveholidays

By Natalie Brown
Contributor
16 hours ago
Online travel agent loveholidays is giving British holidaymakers the chance to make the most of July payday by offering unmissable savings on their favourite destinations.

After a rainy weekend, there’s no better time to seek a sunny escape.

Stretching from long haul holidays in Mexico to short and sweet city escapes in Italy, there’s a perfect package for everyone.

To help holidaymakers narrow down the endless choices, here are the top offers available from loveholidays:

LAST MINUTE ESCAPES

SHORT HAUL STEALS

LONG HAUL ESCAPES

Plus, you can lock in your next getaway from just £25 per person, with the option to spread the cost in easy instalments. You'll also travel with confidence knowing that your booking is ATOL protected.

Ready to find your next escape? Explore the sale now at https://www.loveholidays.com/

