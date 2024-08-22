Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Expanded winter city breaks programme means almost 700,000 seats on sale to city destinations next winter, offering more choice and flexibility than ever before Includes brand-new Winter route from Manchester to Porto Flights and city breaks available to nine fantastic cities - Athens, Barcelona, Budapest, Krakow, Paris, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Venice – from across eight UK airports

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks are today announcing further good news for winter 25/26, by launching their biggest ever programme of winter city breaks – including a brand-new Winter route from Manchester to Porto.

The expanded programme includes a brand-new route for next winter – Manchester to Porto – as well as almost 700,000 seats on sale to city break destinations across Europe.

The size and scale of next year’s programme makes it the companies’ biggest winter city breaks programme to date and it comes in response to strong demand from customers looking for culture, history, cuisine and sightseeing.

In addition to Porto, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have put a further nine destinations - Athens, Barcelona, Budapest, Krakow, Paris, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Venice – on sale from across eight UK bases - Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted Airports. This means customers and independent travel agents have plenty of opportunity to reach their favourite European cities next winter.

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks will operate twice weekly flights to Porto from Manchester Airport during November and restarting again mid-February – perfectly timed for the February half-term.

The addition of Porto for winter 25/26 gives holidaymakers access to northern Portugal’s second-biggest city, named Europe’s Leading City Break Destination 2023 at the World Travel Awards. Located along the Douro River and with a UNESCO stamp of approval, Porto offers everything from extensive history and sightseeing to authentic street food, marvellous museums and wine tours. Ideal as a long-weekend city break destination, holidaymakers can stroll the labyrinthine of streets and immerse themselves in this authentic Portuguese city.

Whether customers want to enjoy a city break in winter, at Christmas or during the February half-term, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ Winter 25/26 programme provides fantastic choice and flexibility. In addition, the friendly flight times mean holidaymakers can enjoy either a long-weekend getaway or a mid-week break depending on their budgets and needs.

Customers booking a city break can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include a huge choice of 2-5 star accommodation, fantastic flight times on Jet2.com, ATOL protection, free 10kg hand luggage and free 22kg hold baggage included on all European city routes, all for a low £60 per person booking deposit.

In yet more good news, the companies will reveal details of their popular Christmas Markets programme for Winter 25/26 very soon.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “While there is a lot of demand for this winter, we know that people are looking further ahead as well. That is why we have delivered what our customers and independent travel agency partners want and put our biggest Winter City Breaks programme on sale today for 25/26. The expanded programme includes a brand-new winter route from Manchester to Porto, as well as a fantastic collection of other city break destinations, meaning it has never been so easy for holidaymakers to explore the best European cities. Despite announcing a huge programme for Winter 25/26 City Breaks we are not done yet, and we will be announcing more exciting news about our Christmas Markets programme for next year very soon.”

The full Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks Winter City Breaks programme for 25/26 is as follows:

Birmingham Airport:

· Eight leisure city destinations on sale – Athens (two weekly flights), Barcelona (two weekly flights), Budapest (two weekly flights), Rome (four weekly flights), Krakow (two weekly flights), Prague (two weekly flights), Venice (two weekly flights) and Vienna (two weekly flights).

East Midlands Airport:

· Two leisure city destinations on sale – Krakow (two weekly flights) and Prague (two weekly flights).

Edinburgh Airport:

· Two leisure city destinations on sale – Rome (two weekly flights) and Prague (two weekly flights).

Glasgow Airport:

· Three leisure city destinations on sale – Rome (two weekly flights), Krakow (two weekly flights) and Prague (two weekly flights).

Leeds Bradford Airport:

· Six city break destinations on sale – Barcelona (two weekly flights), Budapest (two weekly services), Paris (four weekly services), Rome (two weekly flights), Krakow (two weekly services) and Prague (two weekly services).

London Stansted Airport:

· Two leisure city destinations on sale – Athens (two weekly flights) and Rome (two weekly flights)

Manchester Airport:

· Nine leisure city destinations on sale – brand-new Winter route to Porto (two weekly flights), Athens (four weekly flights), Barcelona (four weekly flights), Budapest (four weekly flights), Rome (four weekly flights), Krakow (four weekly flights), Prague (four weekly flights), Vienna (two weekly flights) and Venice (two weekly flights).

Newcastle International Airport:

· Three leisure city destinations on sale – Rome (two weekly services), Krakow (two weekly flights) and Prague (two weekly flights).

Samples packages:

Jet2CityBreaks

Jet2CityBreaks – Italy, Rome, Rome City, 4 star Marcella Royal Hotel Rooftop Garden, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from Edinburgh on 5th December 2025.

Price: £489 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2CityBreaks – France, Paris, Paris Disney, 3 star Explorers Hotel, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford on 24th November 2025.

Price: £449 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2CityBreaks – Portugal, Porto, Porto City, 5 star Portobay Flores, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from Manchester on 6th November 2025.

Price: £599 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2.com

Jet2.com offers friendly low fares and great flight times to Porto from Manchester. Flights start from £35pp one way including taxes.

Jet2.com offers friendly low fares and great flight times to Barcelona from Birmingham. Flights start from £53pp one way including taxes.

Jet2.com offers friendly low fares and great flight times to Porto from London Stansted. Flights start from £59pp one way including taxes.

All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.

For further information visit: https://www.jet2.com/ or https://www.jet2holidays.com/city-breaks