When it comes to staycations, there’s some holiday islands around the UK that instantly come to mind – Isle of Wight, Anglesey and Skye, probably. Yet I discovered a less ventured and less busy holiday spot with stunning beaches, adventure and seafood that I still dream about.

When I think of The Isle of Man, my first thought goes to the iconic TT motorbike race on the TV every year. I’d seen glimmers of the island from afar during a trip to southern Scotland but never realised how much fun and naturally beautiful it could be.

It’s big on charm too. The kind of place where the bus driver tells everyone to ‘say hello to the fairies’ when passing Fairy Bridge and you can spot hundreds of seals in the wild alongside the untouched beauty of dramatic clifftop scenes dotted with purple flowers.

In many ways, the Isle of Man feels like you’re in a far better version of England – cleaner, friendlier and with more attention to preserve its natural beauty spots and beaches.

Travel writer Alison Brinkworth ready to take a paddle in Isle of Man waters | Alison Brinkworth

Celebrity island in the Irish Sea

The journey over to this isle in the Irish Sea, between Ireland and the UK, is part of the adventure, well it is when taking the rather smart Isle Of Man Steam Packet Company ferry from Liverpool. I wanted to use my car while I was there, so went for this option and it’s only two hours and 45 minutes away. I easily filled the time dolphin spotting and enjoying food from the decent café onboard.

There’s also direct flights from Birmingham and other major UK cities if you want to make use of the efficient bus and train routes across the island.

When I get there, there’s talk of Noel Edmonds coming to live on The Isle of Man, somewhere that’s already home to many celebrities. It’s a tax haven but also a beautiful place with immaculately clean streets, wonderful scenery, independent bars, chic boutiques, breweries and its own gin distillery, The Fynoderee.

So, it’s no wonder that other stars calling this beauty spot home are Netflix Heartstopper actor Joe Locke, West End star Samantha Barks, motorbikers Cal Crutchlow and Dean Harrison along with Tour De France and Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish, who has the national sports centre named after him.

Resort hotel with best fish pie I’ve ever tasted

After about a 10 minute drive from the ferry terminal at Douglas and passing the lovely Home Of Rest For Old Horses, I find a leafy village where my hotel is based. I stayed at the four star, dog-friendly Comis Hotel at Mount Murray that comes into its own once you’re inside.

It’s an extremely comfortable resort hotel with a championship golf course and driving range as it’s connected to Mount Murray Golf Club. It has two rather good restaurants along with the island's only Moët and Chandon Champagne Bar, often used for private dinners and baby showers. Definitely try out the hotel’s Le Brulot Bar and Grill as the food really stands out and I had the best fish pie I’ve ever tasted, but more on that later.

Breakfast with a view at The Comis Hotel and Golf Resort at Isle of Man | Comis Hotel

The Comis gives you the best of both worlds as it’s set amidst 250 acres of glorious Manx countryside yet only a 10 min drive from the capital Douglas and central enough to reach across the island easily. Plus there’s handy bus stops nearby and the hotel offers a shuttle service that can drop residents in Douglas and collect them from the airport.

As a privately owned resort, it’s put its own stamp on things, unlike many major hotel chains where everything feels duplicated to a fault. Art adorns the walls leading to 106 bedrooms, suites and apartments and there’s huge windows in the upstairs restaurant. It’s used for breakfast and lunches and really makes the most of exceptional views.

The Comis is great value for money with room rates starting from £119 especially as the breakfast buffet is overflowing with hot and cold choices. Large croissants and even Pastel de Nata tarts alongside the full English, or should I saw Manx. You can have fresh cooked eggs to order, which is always the best option.

The hotel seems to be the place to go for weddings and parties and even the Isle of Man government holds conferences here. To me, that’s a good sign if the locals rate this hotel too.

Rooms at Isle of Man's Comis Hotel and Golf Resort are spacious | Comis Hotel

They get music bands over for performances at Christmas and it’s not surprising that it’s very popular with golfers, but also motoring and vintage car groups, who travel over to drive around that famous TT road course. As it’s dog-friendly, they helpfully provide guests with a dog walking map too.

Comis Hotel rooms, spa and food reviewed

My hotel room was very spacious with a huge four poster bed that swallowed me up for a restful sleep; plus there’s a good shower in the bathroom. The style is traditional with a sofa, wooden wardrobes and drawers plus I had a dressing table. It’s not the most modern but it also feels very comforting, polished and chic. Wisely, there’s large windows everywhere to make the most of those views.

At first, the hotel feels like a bit of a maze as the reception, where you enter from the car park, is the on top floor while rooms are on floors below in an attached building. I got a little confused in the lift, but you get your bearings quick enough.

Comis Hotel and Golf Resort Spa in Isle of Man | Comis Hotel

Make the most of the heated indoor pool, open from 8am to 8pm, and a gym that are both free for hotel guests. As an extra, there’s a luxury spa that’s well worth paying for a two-hour sessions to indulge in the special thermal area. It’s got hot tubs, Turkish and aroma steam rooms and various saunas.

Refreshingly, the hotel only allows up to 10 people in at a time, so you can find your own space to properly relax. They offer first-rate treatments carried out by expert masseurs, which helped me drift off so I felt like I didn’t have a worry in the world.

The hotel’s main a la carte restaurant Le Brulot Restaurant offers fine dining dishes in a relaxed atmosphere. There’s also a nice touch of having the chef at the centre in an open kitchen, who you can watch.

Steaks, chicken, pork belly with black garlic mash are types of menu options but there’s also some exceptional fish and seafood, fresh from the Irish Sea. Salmon, seabass, scallops are all there but if the Fish Pie special is on offer, don’t hesitate as it was the best I’ve had and huge too.

Point of Ayre scenery with a lighthouse in Isle of Man with top right a delicious fish pie at Comis Hotel's Le Brulot Restaurant and below, the famous Queenies with bacon | Alison Brinkworth

Large chunks of fresh fish along with mini and jumbo prawns in a creamy sauce under mounds of mash with cheese crisped on top. My mouth is watering just thinking about it.

Starters range from a Twice Baked Cashel Blue souffle to Spiced Baba Ghanoush and fresh Smoked Salmon. Desserts are just as delicious with intoxicating options like Banoffee and Biscotti Cheesecake and Lemon and Lime Panna Cotta with Passion Fruit Ice Cream.

Price-wise, expect to pay £12 for a starter, £20 plus for a main and £8 for a dessert. While if you’re there on a Sunday, there’s a plentiful carvery on offer.

Must-see beaches and towns on Isle of Man

Douglas is the biggest city for shopping, dining, seeing a show or relaxing in one of the many bars or pubs. The Tea Junction café and Little Fish restaurant are both attractive highly rated options and I liked settling in at Henderson and Glass bar for a cocktail alongside the resident cat - not a Manx one though.

The pretty harbour town of Peel has a striking castle and beach along with plenty of shops. There’s also the excellent House Of Manannan museum about the island’s history with interactive displays including a huge replica Viking ship that will enthrall all ages.

Stunning scenery in Laxey on the Isle of Man | Alison Brinkworth

The island is famous for its Queenie Bap and food vans in Peel sell them. Queenies are tiny scallops that are fried in herbs and with bacon that is all served up in a creamy sauce that you can mop up with crusty bread. So delicious.

If like me, you enjoy a refreshing swim in the sea, the best beach is at family-friendly Port Erin as there’s shallower water, so it’s a bit warmer than elsewhere. There’s charming beach hut saunas to heat up in afterwards too. On the east of the island, Laxey and Ramsey also have good beaches and plenty of attractions to keep you busy like the Laxey Wheel.

It’s easy to get around with plenty to see and do and there’s a lovely steam train that links up the key towns. If you get a Go Explore Heritage Card, you can use public transport and get into many attractions for free.

Seals and other attractions on the Isle of Man

For something wilder, there’s the majestic beauty of The Mountain, especially when the fog sweeps over carpets of purple heather.

There’s an abundance of seal colonies around the island. One of the most popular spots is next to Sound Café that serves delicious food and has a prime view of seals lounging around the Calf Of Man. They sell fantastic Queenies and Bacon too.

Ancient Manx Crosses can be found across the Isle of Man | Alison Brinkworth

On the other side of the island is the more rugged Point of Ayre with its pebbled beach under a lighthouse where you’re sure to spot seals like I did.

There’s a vast, fascinating history connected to the Isle of Man from Vikings to tyrannical rulers. It’s even got the world’s oldest parliament of Tynwald.

Some of the ancient Manx Crosses, made of stone with intricate carvings, can be found dotted across the island at churches, and it’s an adventure in itself to seek them out.

TT course and museum at Isle of Man

You can’t get away from motorsport as it runs through this island’s veins. While I was there, bikers were doing practice sessions for the Classic TT Race and it really was breathtaking to see racers, including John McGuinness and Michael Dunlop, fly past at ferocious speeds. Just check the road closure times in advance so you don’t get caught out.

Murray’s Motorcycle Museum off the A5 is a few miles from the hotel but it’s worth taking a trip out to the famous Victory Cafe at Bungalow on The Mountain. It’s a must if you watch the TT and is a lively, welcoming base to stop off to eat, drink or browse the very tempting merchandise. There’s also a selfie spot next to the statue of Joey Dunlop.

On the north of the island at Jurby is the Isle of Man Motor Museum, while the Manx Museum in Douglas has a TT Gallery.

Verdict

The Comis Hotel and Golf Resort is good value for money for the high standards of the hotel. It’s a great central location as a base to get around the whole of the island and its beautiful scenery from beaches to mountains and clifftops.

Staff are very friendly and helpful. The food is top quality, plus it has excellent spa facilites, at an extra price, although a decent sized indoor pool and gym are included.

Stunning grounds and golf course surrounding the Comis Hotel on the Isle of Man | Comis Hotel

There’s something special about this little island in the Irish Sea, maybe it’s the fairy dust over my eyes, but as I left on the ferry, I was already yearning to go back.

Prices and offers at The Comis Hotel

Standard room rates for The Comis Hotel and Golf Resort from October to March start from £119, while from April to September, they start from £139. There are also special Spacation and Winter Warmer offers on the website.

The Steam Packet does seasonal ferry offers and holiday deals.