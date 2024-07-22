These are the most underrated scuba diving destinations in the world

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new study has revealed the most underappreciated scuba diving destinations this year, with the Gulf of California named the most underrated.

Scuba diving experts at DIVEIN.com analysed the popularity of global diving destinations through average monthly Google searches and compared this to the cost and availability of affordable hotels, restaurants, and nearby activities.

This highlights the destinations that offer the best value for money this year. And it turns out that the best spot is the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez.

The destination doesn’t see much Google interest online, but it has some of the best amenities and value for money. The average cost per night at the area’s 10 cheapest hotels is just $137.60, so a five-night stay could cost as little as $688.

In Baja California, where you can dive the Gulf of California, there are nearly 10,000 restaurants and almost 300 scuba-related activities to partake in. So, no matter where you decide to stay, there’s plenty to keep you occupied.

Coming in at No. 2 on the list of most underrated scuba diving destinations was Dominica in the Caribbean. This destination boasts stunning coral reefs and over 150 restaurants to choose from on the island.

The average price for a night in a cheap hotel was $222.20, so it’s pricier than the Sea of Cortez, but the spectacular dive sites and lush island setting make up for it. The most popular sites are Scott’s Head Marine Reserve to the south, and the Cabrits National Park in the north.

Rounding out the top three scuba destinations is Raja Ampat, Indonesia. Scuba diving in this area of Indonesia generates a high monthly search volume (the second-highest overall), despite there being few restaurants and only a handful of hotels.

Raja Ampat’s scuba diving is best between October and April, which encompasses the area’s dry season.

Next on the list is Key Largo in the Florida Keys. This destination ranks fourth due to relatively cheap hotel prices (an average of $349.20 nightly) and its high-quality restaurants, with an average rating of 4.28 across 111 eateries.

Finally, the fifth most underrated scuba diving destination is Viti Levu in Fiji. When broken down, the average cost of a hotel per night is just shy of $130 ($128.40) and has a restaurant count of 343.

The 10 most underrated scuba diving destinations

1 Gulf of California

2 Dominica, Caribbean

3 Raja Ampat, Indonesia

4 Key Largo, Florida Keys

5 Viti Levu, Fiji

6 Sesimbra, Portugal

7 Vancouver Island, British Columbia

8 Ari Atoll, Maldives

9 West Palm Beach, Florida

10 Palau, Micronesia

Speaking on the findings, Torben Lonne, editor-in-chief and scuba expert at DIVEIN said: “It’s easy to look at a beautiful diving site and think that it will make the perfect vacation, but just because things are picturesque under the water, doesn’t mean they will be in reality.

"You want to look for destinations that meet your standards not only for the quality of the diving, but also your budget. And remember, you won't be spending all day diving, so you will want to make sure there are great places to eat and drink to really make the most of your getaway.”

"Look for somewhere with plenty of diving spots so you can explore different areas instead of being stuck with the same reef for a week.”