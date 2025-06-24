Home security takes a hit in the rush to the airport

As the summer getaway season kicks off, millions of UK holidaymakers are preparing to swap daily routines for departures abroad. But according to a new study commissioned by Heathrow Express, the pressure to get out the door on time is leading many to make conscious compromises when it comes to securing their homes.

According to the findings, one in five people (19%) have knowingly left windows open when rushing to the airport. Among Londoners, the figure rises sharply to one in three (34%), pointing to a clear pattern of people choosing speed over security. One in seven (14%) said they’ve left without setting their house alarm, with that number climbing to 21% in Manchester. And nearly one in ten across the UK (9%) have admitted to consciously heading off without locking the front door - a figure that jumps to a striking 38% in Sunderland.

Younger adults seem to be leading the charge, with those aged 25-34 the most likely to leave doors unlocked, windows ajar, and alarms unset - all in a conscious effort to avoid missing their flight.

As the summer holiday season ramps up, Heathrow Express is highlighting how better journey planning can help travellers avoid these compromises. Its non-stop 15-minute service between London Paddington and Heathrow Central offers a quicker, more predictable route to the airport, giving passengers precious time back to secure their homes properly before setting off.

And with fares starting from just £10 when booked up to 45 days in advance, travellers who plan ahead not only reduce last-minute stress but also benefit from better value - making it easier to leave home prepared, not panicked. Families also benefit, with children under 15 travelling free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Aoife Considine, Business Lead & Director at Heathrow Express, said: “It's alarming how many people take risks with home security in the rush to make their flight because they feel they don’t have time. That’s exactly the kind of pressure our service is designed to ease. With our fast and reliable journey to the airport, travellers can plan their time more confidently - giving them the time to lock up properly and leave home feeling in control. We want everyone’s holiday to start on the right note – calm, prepared, and secure.”

Heathrow Express is committed to helping travellers begin their holidays feeling calm, prepared, and secure. By planning journeys in advance and choosing fast, reliable transport to the airport, passengers can focus on what matters most - enjoying their time away, confident that everything at home has been properly looked after.

