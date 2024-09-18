Hotel room within PSG stadium: Novotel and ALL unveil the ultimate football experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The unique collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain allows fans to support their team from the comfort of the world’s first permanent hotel room built within a football stadium. Fans will have the chance to win a night’s stay at this unique room, making their dream of a stadium sleepover a reality.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Novotel Hotels and ALL, Accor’s booking platform and loyalty programme are proud to announce the opening of "La Suite Novotel by ALL.com" - an exclusive permanent hotel room within the legendary Parc des Princes stadium, home of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club, one of the biggest in the world.

Since 1974, the Parc des Princes has been more than just the home ground of Paris Saint-Germain; it’s a symbol of football heritage and Parisian pride. With the introduction of La Suite Novotel by ALL.com, this iconic venue now offers a unique way to experience the thrill of football matches. This is more than just a hotel room; it's the world of top-tier football and world-renowned travel and hospitality combined.

An Unparalleled Football & Hotel Experience

La Suite by Novotel

Nestled within the walls of the stadium, La Suite Novotel by ALL.com is designed with Novotel’s signature Hypothesis design concept, ensuring that every aspect of the room exudes elegance and comfort. It features a queen-size bed, an ensuite bathroom, a minibar, and a widescreen television, ideal for enjoying replays of those unforgettable moments on the field. A single bed can be added to accommodate a younger guest, making it perfect for families to enjoy the ultimate fan experience.

One of the standout features of La Suite Novotel by ALL.com is its private terrace that overlooks the pitch. From here, guests can enjoy an up-close and personal view of the game, immersing themselves in the electric atmosphere that only a live match can offer.

A Guest Experience Like No Other

La Suite Novotel by ALL.com experience begins even before guests set foot in the stadium. A dedicated butler meets them at the nearby Novotel Paris Suresnes Longchamp and serves as the primary point of contact throughout their stay. From there, guests are transported to the Parc des Princes, where they are treated to VIP entry and a seamless check-in process via the Paris tunnel for League 1 McDonald’s games.

Upon arrival at Parc des Princes, guests are welcomed into their room and treated to a complimentary drink at the nearby ALL.com BAR, setting the tone for a comfortable stay. During the match, an in-room dining experience elevates the evening. Guests will delight in the “Flying Buffet”, ensuring a dining experience as thrilling as the game itself.

After the match, guests can unwind with a drink in their room or at the ALL.com BAR, savouring the moments of the day. The experience concludes with a light breakfast served in La Suite Novotel by ALL.com the next morning, followed by a leisurely walk through the stadium, allowing guests to soak in the history and ambiance of this iconic venue.

Balancing Passions

La Suite Novotel by ALL.com is a testament to Novotel’s and ALL’s dedication to balancing the diverse needs of its guests – on this occasion balancing a passion for football with the fan’s love of whoever they share the space with. La Suite represents the continuation of ALL’s strategy to elevate hospitality and create unforgettable moments. This exclusive offering enriches existing experiences with ALL at the Parc des Princes, including grandstand, VIP boxes, and pitch side seats.

For football fans, La Suite Novotel by ALL.com offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the game in a whole new way. For travellers, it’s a chance to enjoy the best of Parisian hospitality while being part of the excitement of a live match. With this innovative venture, Paris Saint-Germain, Novotel Hotels and ALL have set a new benchmark in the world of sports and hospitality.

Fans will have the chance to win a night’s stay at this unique room, making their dream of a stadium sleepover a reality. For more information, click on this link.