There are stunning views across Robin Hood's Bay from the hotel | NW

There are more reasons than ever to find idyllic staycation destinations with the recent heatwaves and I found myself craving a coastal escape a little closer to home.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin Hood’s Bay was the perfect answer. Known for its rugged charm it was also a key filming location for Wild Child and Phantom Thread.

What immediately sets Hotel Victoria apart is its position. Nestled right at the end of a row of guesthouses it commands the best sea view. Walking up to the hotel the large garden and terrace area was full of visitors enjoying a drink overlooking the dramatic coastline of the North Yorkshire coast.Before checking in, we indulged in afternoon tea in the light-filled orangery. A three-tiered stand of savouries and sweets with scones served alongside. The hotel also offers a savoury version that I’m bookmarking for next time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afternoon tea at the Orangery is a must | NW

The corridors are lined with dark wood doors giving a grand old-world charm. Stepping into our room was like walking into a sanctuary and a real contrast to the hallway - airy, modern and elegant. The bathroom was recently renovated and felt sleek and luxurious.Local touches made all the difference. Boggle Hole coffee, Whitby gin and Yorkshire Gold tea were all there to welcome us. I was surprised to find the room even had a large private balcony. With the brilliant weather it was a pleasure to have our own private space to recline in the sun, hearing the faint buzz from the garden below.

Hotel Victoria in Robin Hoods Bay is a great place to stay | NW

Dining at the hotel offers the best of both worlds. The Loxley Pub has a relaxed, Yorkshire pub feel, but we found ourselves drawn back to Osborne’s orangery for its elegance. Only steps away from each other and sharing the same menu it’s great to be able to choose the location that best fits your vibe. The local pride was clear in the menus. I’d recommend choosing a dish from the specials board, the smoked salmon fishcake outshone all the other starters both in size and flavour. For our main, we shared the Yorkshire seafood platter which was a real feast. The highlight was the fresh oysters and the wonderful sauce served with the mussels.

Cocktails are well worth a try and service is great | NW

The cocktails were just as impressive. The signature cocktail the Smuggler’s Ruin was brilliant. I was equally swept away by the passion fruit mojito, a fun twist on a well loved classic. If you are lucky enough to be served by Michael, expect an exceptional evening. His warmth and demeanour made our dinner extra enjoyable. In fact, everyone we interacted with at the hotel was warm and welcoming. In the morning, we enjoyed local kippers and eggs royale. Both boasted perfectly poached eggs with beautifully golden yolks.

Robin Hood’s Bay itself is tiny but charming. The steep hill into the village is worth it for quaint shops, beautiful buildings and local art. In one shop the owner shared how much they rely on visitors to keep going. It felt good to know our money was supporting local businesses. It was the perfect base for exploring the local area. We made the most of the weekend stopping in Sandsend and central Whitby on our way home. The North York Moors National Park is also well worth a visit. If you’re after a stylish and classic Yorkshire escape, Hotel Victoria delivers in every way.