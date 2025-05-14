How families can get a cheap last minute spring break

A view of the UK rocky coastline with blue and cloudy skies .

If waiting until Summer for a break feels like a lifetime away, consider a Spring getaway to tide you over. Whether you are considering a last-minute Spring escape, there are ways you can bag a discount on your holiday.

MyVoucherCodes shopping and lifestyle expert Sarah-Jane Outten shares her tips and tricks on where to look for the ideal holiday and how to get the best value. Sarah-Jane Said, “Sometimes planning isn’t possible due to work commitments or finances. And, you might think that a last-minute break is off the cards”

Be Flexible

Even if you can’t be flexible on dates, you can on location. Sites like Haven, Hoseasons and Park Dean Resorts all offer last-minute discounts (subject to availability). For example, after just a few minutes of online research, I found a 4-day break at Haven for up to 5 people starting at just £49!* Until the 30th of June, if you spend £220 at Haven, you can get an exclusive £10 MyVoucherCodes Amazon voucher. You can also get £45 off Park Dean Resorts.

Try a Monday-Friday break

A Monday to Friday break can often be cheaper than a Friday to Monday stay, or the same price, which means you potentially get a free night. However, don’t forget that an extra night means extra meals, etc., so factor that in to the cost, too.

Choose a Bed and Breakfast

If you are wondering if a B&B is cheaper than a hotel, the answer is often yes. Remember, you will probably get fewer amenities than a hotel, and B&BS are usually smaller, including room sizes. However, it’s common for the rates to be per room rather than per person and that saves some money.

Consider a Hostel

England and Wales are home to some fantastic family-friendly hostels. There are many options available, prices start at £15 a night, and you can even hire out an entire hostel if you have a big family or group. Hostels can be a great value last-minute escape, so check them out for your next adventure. Annual membership can bring down the cost even further. The YHA lists all the locations available.

Book directly with the hotel

If a hotel stay is your perfect break, book directly with the hotel. Third-party sites are often more expensive, so contacting the hotel yourself might save you a few quid. And if you are booking last minute, don’t be afraid to haggle. You might be able to negotiate a cheaper price or bag a free breakfast, or upgrade.

Find a discount code

Before I buy anything online, I check for discount codes. And booking a break or holiday is no exception. MyVoucherCodes is a great option as discount codes are sourced and added by a team of experts every day.

