How savvy F1 fans can enjoy Qatar Grand Prix getaway for less than a trip to Silverstone

The 2025 F1 season kicked off this weekend and some lucky fans will be gearing up to watch their favourite drivers live in action. But for those looking for the ultimate motorsport getaway, you can enjoy the Qatar Grand Prix and a luxurious five-star holiday for less than the cost of a trip to Silverstone.

While a trip to the British Grand Prix this year will set you back over £1,300 for a general admission ticket, travel and accommodation, race fans can enjoy a luxury trip to the Qatar Grand Prix for just £999pp.

This includes flights, a Grand Prix ticket and a five-star holiday.

Perfect for a father-son trip or a special treat for your partner, motorsport fans can choose between exclusive deals in Qatar or Singapore that combine the thrill of the Grand Prix with a luxurious stay.

All package deals include a three-day ticket to the highly anticipated event, giving you access to all the action at the iconic Lusail International or Marina Bay Circuit later this year.

And, after an exciting weekend, Destination2 (https://www.destination2.co.uk/cruise/qatar-grand-prix-2025) is offering the chance to extend your adventure with a seven-night luxury cruise around the Emirates or jet off to a seven-night luxury stay in Phuket.

Visit the Destination2 (https://www.destination2.co.uk/) website to book your once-in-a-lifetime holiday.

Destination2’s Qatar Grand Prix deals

Four-night Qatar Grand Prix Package from £999pp (https://www.destination2.co.uk/qatar-grand-prix-experience)

Immerse yourself in the heart of the action at the Lusail International Circuit. With a three-day Grand Prix Zone Walkabout ticket, you’ll have access to the best vantage points, offering incredible views of the iconic tight turns and high-speed corners.

After the race, unwind with a luxurious four-night stay in Doha, where you can indulge in the city’s world-class shopping, dining and cultural experiences.

With flights included, this package offers a seamless, hassle-free trip for any motorsport enthusiast looking to make the most of their Grand Prix adventure.

10-night Qatar Grand Prix and cruise from £1599pp (https://www.destination2.co.uk/cruise/qatar-grand-prix-2025)

For those seeking a truly unique way to experience the Grand Prix, Destination2’s 10-night luxury cruise package offers the ultimate motorsport escape. After a three-night stay in a luxury Doha hotel and an action-filled weekend at the Grand Prix, you’ll embark on a week-long luxury cruise around the Arabian Gulf.

Enjoy fine dining, world-class entertainment and breathtaking views as you relax onboard, with flights included for a seamless and unforgettable experience.

Singapore Grand Prix 2025 & Phuket Package from £1599pp (https://www.destination2.co.uk/singapore-grand-prix-experience)

Experience the thrill of the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix from October 3-5, 2025, with a £1,599pp package that includes a four-night stay at the four-star Hotel Grand Central and a three-day Grand Prix Zone 4 Walkabout ticket, giving you access to the action at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

After the race, jet off to Phuket for a seven-night stay at the four-star Kata Palm Resort, with return flights and flights to Phuket included. This is the ultimate getaway for any F1 fan looking to combine high-speed action with a relaxing escape.