How sharp are your driving skills? Only eagle-eyed drivers can find the five dangers lurking in this busy motorway scene!
Staying alert behind the wheel is more than just checking your mirrors, it’s also about spotting potential hazards before they become a real danger.
A new brainteaser from vehicle finance provider, First Response Finance, is putting the nation’s observation skills to the test. It challenges people to identify five all-too-common dangerous hazards hidden in a bustling motorway scene, that drivers should always be on the lookout for.
Still struggling to locate the five hazards? Fear not, the solution lies below.
- Pothole
- Leaking exhaust
- Riding a motorbike without a helmet
- Flat tyre
- Broken glass and nails