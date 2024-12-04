How to avoid Christmas travel chaos: Getting home without a car

Turo put a Morgan +4 inside a toybox at Victoria Station to highlight alternative ways of getting home.

New research shows half of rail-dependent Brits are worried about making it home for Christmas on time. Here's how they can make sure they do.

Rail disruption is threatening to derail Christmas plans for millions of Brits, as new research reveals the extent of travel anxiety facing those without cars this festive season.

A survey of 2,000 people without cars from car sharing site Turo shows that one in three people (32%) are worried about making it home for Christmas - and 51% of those going by rail are worried.

This concern appears well-founded, as the last three Christmas periods have seen an average of four ‘severely disrupted days’ each, and Network Rail has already planned closures at London Liverpool Street, Paddington, and on the Midland Main Line.

The survey data suggests many are simply cancelling their Christmas plans due to travel, with one in five (18%) choosing not to see their parents this year due to travel constraints. Turo director Rory Brimmer shared five top tips for avoiding travel chaos this Christmas:

"Owning a car makes no sense for a huge number of people in our largest cities, but at Christmas being without can be a real nightmare. Here are five ways to make sure you don't miss out this year:

1. Get the train early and work from your destination

"Don't risk the last or even second-to-last train on Christmas Eve, as you could be stuck if it is cancelled. Instead look to travel on the weekend of December 22-23, and work remotely from your destination. Many employers are now flexible about this. Indeed, so many people might be travelling that weekend that going even earlier could make sense - if you can stand to be home with your parents for that long!"

2. Get a ride from your community.

“Chances are someone you know or who lives near you is driving near enough to your destination. Ask around your friend group to see if you can split petrol costs with anyone going near to your destination, and if that fails try your local street or neighbourhood WhatsApp or Facebook group. Make sure if you do this that you know the person driving enough to trust them.”

3. Invest in a coach ticket as a backup.

“While National Express coaches might take longer than the train, they run throughout the festive period - even on Christmas Day when trains aren't operating. They're usually cheaper than trains and less affected by winter weather. And you can book a refundable ticket as a backup option in case everything else goes wrong. It could well be worth the peace of mind.”

4. Rent a local car through Turo.

"Booking a car through Turo gives you the freedom to travel on your own terms. A car will help you get to Christmas on time and in style, carrying as many gifts as you would like, and then it gives you flexibility once at home. Our research showed half of those going home for Christmas would rely on family members for travelling around once they got home, which made about a third (31%) feel like a ‘burden’. That’s no way to spend Christmas!”

5. Fly to your destination.

"If the coach or a drive is a bit unreasonable, look at flying. It’s often far cheaper than taking the train, and if you’re going further afield, it can be a lot faster. If you're heading to Scotland in particular, domestic flights can be surprisingly cost-effective when booked in advance. Regional airports can see less holiday congestion than major rail routes. Even if a flight won’t get you all the way to your hometown, a family member should be more than happy to pick you up.”