How to book a cheap holiday: Stretch your stay, shrink the cost with odd durations

By Holiday Hypermarket
Contributor
12th Mar 2025, 9:03am
Jaz Sharks Bay Hotelplaceholder image
Jaz Sharks Bay Hotel
Looking for a clever way to cut the cost of your next holiday? The trick is in the odd durations! Holiday Hypermarket has rounded up some unbeatable last-minute deals, with prices starting from £45 per person, per night.

As a leading package holiday specialist, Holiday Hypermarket offers last-minute escapes to sun-soaked destinations worldwide. Whether you’re after a quick getaway or a long-haul adventure, there’s something for every holidaymaker.

Most Popular

One of the best ways to grab a bargain is by considering unconventional trip lengths, such as 8 or 12 night stays. These aren’t as commonly booked as the standard 7, 10, or 14 night holidays, meaning there are often fantastic savings to be had. Here are some of the top All Inclusive deals available from Holiday Hypermarket:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

11 nights at Blue Bay Platinum, Marmaris - £45 per person, per night

  • Total holiday price £990
  • All Inclusive
  • £58.90 per person, per night for 10 night equivalent holiday (Total £1,178)
  • Flying from London Gatwick on 20th April

https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/42542/blue-bay-platinum?holidayId=22177972260&searchId=52615521023&beach=true

12 nights at Hotel Sun Palace, Rhodes - £54.75 per person, per night

  • Total holiday price £1,314
  • All Inclusive
  • £91.90 per person, per night for 10 night equivalent holiday (Total £1,838)
  • Flying from Manchester on 3rd May

https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/12832/hotel-sun-palace?holidayId=22177977943&searchId=52615575261&beach=true

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

15 nights at Jaz Sharks Bay Hotel, Egypt - £58.94 per person, per night

  • Total holiday price £1,768
  • All Inclusive
  • £75.72 per person, per night for 14 night equivalent holiday (Total £2,120)
  • Flying from Birmingham on 30th April

https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/58923/jaz-sharks-bay-hotel?holidayId=22177974608&searchId=52615542263&beach=true

Related topics:RhodesEgypt
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice