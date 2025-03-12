How to book a cheap holiday: Stretch your stay, shrink the cost with odd durations

Jaz Sharks Bay Hotel

Looking for a clever way to cut the cost of your next holiday? The trick is in the odd durations! Holiday Hypermarket has rounded up some unbeatable last-minute deals, with prices starting from £45 per person, per night.

As a leading package holiday specialist, Holiday Hypermarket offers last-minute escapes to sun-soaked destinations worldwide. Whether you’re after a quick getaway or a long-haul adventure, there’s something for every holidaymaker.

One of the best ways to grab a bargain is by considering unconventional trip lengths, such as 8 or 12 night stays. These aren’t as commonly booked as the standard 7, 10, or 14 night holidays, meaning there are often fantastic savings to be had. Here are some of the top All Inclusive deals available from Holiday Hypermarket:

11 nights at Blue Bay Platinum, Marmaris - £45 per person, per night

Total holiday price £990

All Inclusive

£58.90 per person, per night for 10 night equivalent holiday (Total £1,178)

Flying from London Gatwick on 20th April

12 nights at Hotel Sun Palace, Rhodes - £54.75 per person, per night

Total holiday price £1,314

All Inclusive

£91.90 per person, per night for 10 night equivalent holiday (Total £1,838)

Flying from Manchester on 3rd May

15 nights at Jaz Sharks Bay Hotel, Egypt - £58.94 per person, per night

Total holiday price £1,768

All Inclusive

£75.72 per person, per night for 14 night equivalent holiday (Total £2,120)

Flying from Birmingham on 30th April