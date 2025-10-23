How to enjoy the perfect half-term in Greenwich

They say a man who is tired of London is tired of life. Well, after the autumn mini break our family spent in Greenwich, I’d say the same applies to the Royal Borough too. Here are five reasons this corner of the capital makes the perfect half-term getaway.

O2 London

The O2 Arena is one of the world's premier entertainment venues and the largest indoor concert venue in the UK. Many of the biggest names in entertainment have played here, from Beyoncé and Adele to Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones. It has also played host to many world-class sporting events, with fans of various sports having been thrilled by their idols here. The O2 feels special, with its iconic dome perched beside the Thames on the Greenwich Peninsula. Besides the arena, The O2 houses a large shopping complex, indoor skydiving, a climbing wall, a cinema, bars, and restaurants. A great way to combine food, drink, and football is TOCA Social, which features 17 private interactive football booths where participants shoot footballs at virtual targets on a screen to score points. It’s fantastic family fun, especially if you manage to top the leaderboard. TOCA also serves great food and delicious cocktails, so it’s literally a “match” made in heaven.

Up at The O2

Up at The O2 is a thrilling outdoor experience that lets visitors climb to the top of London’s iconic O2 Arena. Opened in 2012, the guided climb takes participants along a 380-metre walkway suspended above the arena’s roof, reaching a height of 52 metres. Once up there, you’re treated to spectacular 360-degree views of London’s skyline, including landmarks like Canary Wharf, Greenwich, and the Olympic Park. The climb is completely safe, and safety harnesses are worn as well as specialised shoes to ensure a secure ascent on the slightly bouncy walkway. There are climbs during the daytime, illuminated climbs at night, sunset climbs, and climbs that end at a snow globe in the run-up to Christmas. There are also accessible climbs that utilise a bespoke wheelchair and a pulley system, along with specialised guides who can pull the climber up to the summit. The wheelchair climbs only take place on specific dates of the year.

Cutty Sark

The Cutty Sark is an iconic symbol of British maritime heritage and has been one of London’s most fascinating attractions for decades. The 19th-century tea clipper is the world’s last surviving ship of its kind, once renowned for its record-breaking speed. Today, visitors can step aboard the beautifully restored vessel and explore the ship’s rich history, from its days transporting tea from China to its later journeys across the globe.

Walking beneath the suspended hull offers a fascinating view of the Cutty Sark’s craftsmanship, while interactive exhibits and knowledgeable guides bring the ship’s adventures to life.

Cutty Sark Rig Climb

For those brave enough to do so, the Cutty Sark also offers a “Rig Climb” experience that allows visitors to get a taste of what it was actually like for those who raised the Cutty Sark’s sails during the ship’s heyday at sea. Climbers don’t raise any sails, but they do climb from the main deck of the clipper onto ratlines and up the yardarms before reaching the tops platform, which – as the name suggests – is rather high. There is then a controlled descent on a zipline, something the original sailors could only have dreamed of, before the adventure comes to an end.

Greenwich Park and Royal Observatory

Spanning 183 acres, Greenwich Park is one of Greater London’s most beautiful and historic green spaces. Visitors can explore lush landscapes, ancient trees, a deer park, and elegant flower gardens, making it an ideal spot for escaping the hustle and bustle of the city. The views of London’s skyline from certain points in the park are stunning and take in landmarks like the River Thames, the O2 Arena, and Canary Wharf. At the heart of Greenwich Park lies the Royal Observatory, home of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and the Prime Meridian. It’s a global landmark where visitors can literally stand at the centre of the world, with one foot in each hemisphere. Founded in 1675, the observatory played a pivotal role in the development of navigation and timekeeping, shaping our understanding of time and space.Inside, you’ll find fascinating exhibits on the history of astronomy as well as a planetarium, where you can take a journey through the universe, while the historic telescope domes allow nighttime visitors a glimpse of the stars.

Zip World at ArcelorMittal Orbit

While Zip World’s ArcelorMittal Orbit isn’t located in Greenwich, it is only a six-minute hop on the Jubilee Line from the O2 Arena to Stratford station, where you’ll find the London Stadium, Abba Arena, and Zip World. The 114.5m high ArcelorMittal Orbit makes a foreboding sight as you approach, and there were moments that I wanted to turn around and head straight back to Greenwich. For his part, our son – who was twelve years old at the time – didn’t say a word as we got closer and closer to the metal behemoth; a sure sign he was having reservations himself. My wife and nine-year-old daughter were happy to go to the viewing tower and enjoy views over the London Stadium and back to Greenwich, but were having none of the star attraction, Helix. This is the world's longest and tallest tunnel slide, spiralling 178 meters down from 76 meters high. We were kitted up with safety helmets that were very similar to those that boxers wear when sparring, as well as protective covers for our arms. Then we were put into a sack and sent hurtling through the tubes at terrifying speeds, with occasional transparent sections designed to make it an even more heart-pounding experience. It was over in seconds, much to my relief, but as soon as it was, Harrison wanted to get straight back on.

Practicalities

Greenwich is easily reached by overland rail from St Pancras or by the London Underground. Ferries from central London also stop at Greenwich, and the IFS Cloud Cable Car also has a station in Greenwich.

There are lots of hotels in the region, but family rooms are often difficult to find in cities. Travelodge has two hotels in Greenwich with dedicated family rooms, and the Travelodge Docklands just across the river with excellent views of the O2.