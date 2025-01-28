How to go on safari without leaving the UK: Chester Zoo launches new luxury lodges for stays this summer

View from Lake Lodges

Chester Zoo introduces The Reserve – a brand-new luxury wildlife short break designed for animal-loving visitors seeking an unforgettable stay, complete with immersive experiences all included in the price.

Opening in August 2025, this unique destination is the perfect balance between adventure and relaxation, designed to protect and celebrate the natural world. Guests can immerse themselves in luxurious surroundings while enjoying exclusive behind-the-scenes animal encounters, enriched by the knowledge that their stay is helping fund Chester Zoo’s vital conservation work around the world.

Relax, enjoy, and support conservation

The Reserve at Chester Zoo offers a unique and special blend of luxury and adventure, ideal for nature and wildlife enthusiasts. Guests can wake to stunning views of the private savannah where giraffes and other African species graze just feet away, or enjoy their morning coffee as birds glide gracefully over a wild nature lake.

Giraffe paddock

With a stylish restaurant and bar serving expertly-crafted menus made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, and exclusive extended access to the zoo via a private entrance, guests will be able to easily step between luxurious relaxation and exclusive animal-packed adventure. Each stay directly funds vital wildlife conservation projects, helping endangered species like the black rhino and giant pangolin to survive and thrive in the wild.

Jamie Christon, Chief Executive Officer of Chester Zoo said of the opening: “The Reserve is the perfect stay for anyone looking to experience luxury and wildlife up close while supporting our vital conservation work. It’s more than just a short break – it’s the perfect balance of exploration and relaxation, with the chance to make a real difference to the conservation of some amazing, but sadly endangered, species.”

To deliver this exciting project, Chester Zoo is working with TROO Hospitality, experts in luxury hospitality.

Adriaan Erasmus, General Manager of The Reserve at Chester Zoo, said, “The Reserve at Chester Zoo offers guests a truly unique stay – packed with luxury, adventure, and a deeper purpose through its conservation mission. At TROO Hospitality, we’re experts in crafting exceptional guest experiences, and we’re proud to bring that expertise to The Reserve. Our entire team is dedicated to creating unforgettable moments for our guests who share our love for wildlife.”

View of Giraffe Lodge

Luxury lodges, tailored for guests

Each of the 51 contemporary luxury lodges at The Reserve is thoughtfully crafted using natural and sustainable materials, creating a one-of-a-kind safari lodge feel. Guests can choose from Lakeside, Family, Lookout, and Giraffe Lodges, accommodating two to six people – perfect for families, couples, and other mixed groups. Each lodge is beautifully designed with décor and colour palettes inspired by the rich, earthy tones of the African savannah.

Every detail is designed to bring the beauty of the wild right to guests’ doorsteps – from sunrise views over the private savannah from the privacy of a Giraffe Lodge to breathtaking sunsets over the tranquil lake from the comfort of a Lakeside Lodge. Some lodges even have large roll-top baths on the decking, making for a truly relaxing evening after an exhilarating day at the zoo.

Extraordinary memories are guaranteed at The Reserve – whether surprising a loved one with the luxury staycation of a lifetime, or delighting the kids with a unique family trip packed with educational experiences. The Reserve promises a truly unforgettable getaway, where personalised guest experiences are rooted in ‘Conservation in Action’.

Packages

Guests can choose from three carefully curated packages, each offering memorable animal encounters and chances to interact with key animal experts and scientists.

All guests enjoy premium hospitality from start to finish, including valet parking upon arrival, complimentary welcome drinks, and two-day access to the zoo for an action-packed adventure. Guests can enjoy exclusive dining at the Amboseli Restaurant – The Reserve’s signature onsite restaurant – and evenings are made unforgettable with cocktails in the Tsavo Lounge as well as keeper-led campfire stories under the stars.

Savannah Explorer Package: 1-Night Stay + 2-Day Early Access Zoo Pass

The Savannah Explorer Package is the perfect unique and exciting wildlife break for wildlife lovers. On arrival, receive valet parking and a welcome drink. Once settled in your luxurious lodge, make the most of your two-day zoo pass to explore the wonders of Chester Zoo at your own pace.

After a busy day of adventure, enjoy dinner at the Amboseli Restaurant, where you’ll receive an exclusive £25 per person contribution towards a wide choice of delicious dishes. As the day winds down, gather around the fire-pit on the lakeside terrace with blankets and cushions, toasting marshmallows and sipping sundowners or hot chocolate. Listen to captivating stories from conservation experts about the vital work being done to protect endangered species in Kenya and Uganda, or if you have children with you, let them enjoy an exciting scavenger hunt.

Back in your lodge, relax with TV screens showing real-time footage of animals in their habitats, bringing the wild indoors. After a restful night’s sleep, enjoy a delicious breakfast, watch the sunrise, and head out for day two, with exclusive early access to the zoo before the crowds arrive.

Sample package: Lakeside Double Lodge from £775, for bookings made in August and September 2025.

Price based on 2 adults sharing, includes 10% off additional zoo activities and preferential rates for merchandise.

Supplements apply for additional guests and higher category lodges.

Savannah Adventurer Package: 1-Night Stay + Evening Ranger Heart of Africa Tour + Giraffe Keeper Kitchen Experience

Immerse yourself in the wonders of wildlife with the Savannah Adventurer Package, designed to bring you close to nature like never before. Led by expert Rangers, this itinerary includes everything from the Savannah Explorer Package, plus a behind-the-scenes look at the Hidden Savannah within the Heart of Africa. Here, you’ll encounter rarely seen species such as the naked mole rat and the spitting cobra reside, as well as a range of other incredible species.

Your journey begins with the Giraffe Keeper Kitchen Experience, where you’ll help Keepers prepare food for the towering giraffes in The Reserve’s exclusive private savannah. Learn all about animal care and create an enriching activity to place in their habitat the next day.

As dusk falls, the adventure continues with the Evening Ranger Heart of Africa tour, an exhilarating night-time safari across the sweeping savannah – including behind-the-scenes access to the ‘Hidden Savannah’ where you can discover smaller, often unseen animals of the African grasslands. Equipped with night vision gear, you’ll observe nocturnal species up close, gain exclusive insights into their behaviour, and maybe even help with feeding – all under the guidance of our expert Rangers.

Finish your fun-packed day with a touch of indulgence by dining at the Amboseli Restaurant then relax and unwind back at your luxury lodge. After a restful sleep and delicious breakfast, enjoy early access to the zoo for your second day of animal adventures.

Sample package: Lakeside Double Lodge from £875, for bookings made in August and September 2025.

Price based on 2 adults sharing, includes 10% off additional zoo activities and preferential rates for merchandise.

Supplements apply for additional guests and higher category lodges.

Savannah VIP Package: 2-Night Stay + Behind-the-Scenes Wildlife Tours

For the ultimate wildlife adventure, this two-night package offers it all. As well as everything included in the Savannah Adventurer Package, you’ll enjoy the Giraffe Wake-Up experience, where you’ll help zookeepers with the animals’ morning routine, waking them from their slumber before preparing and feeding them their breakfast, preparing their paddock for the day, and releasing them into the fresh morning air.

On the second morning of your stay, you’ll get the chance to find out more about the vital species-saving work and animal care carried out by our vets and scientists, with a behind-the-scenes look at their current projects in the lab. Finally, The Reserve’s most comprehensive package also includes an exclusive Guest Pack – the perfect memento of a memorable stay.

Sample package: Lakeside Double Lodge from £1,765, for bookings made in August and September 2025.

Price based on 2 adults sharing, includes 10% off additional zoo activities and preferential rates for merchandise.

Supplements apply for additional guests and higher category lodges.