How to spend a 48 hour stopover in Istanbul

For passengers with time between flights, İstanbul offers an abundance of experiences that transform a layover into a memorable journey. From its rich and inspiring heritage, to its vibrant culture scene, unique city experiences, delicious cuisine, lively nightlife, and diverse shopping opportunities.

Here’s how to make the most of 48 hours in this extraordinary city.

DAY 1: AN EXPERIENCE DEEP IN THE HISTORICAL MARVELS

Morning: A Journey to the Heart of History

Begin your day the Turkish way, with a rich traditional breakfast to fuel up for your adventure; and then head to the Historic Peninsula, the heritage heart of the city, early in the morning. The Hippodrome, now known as Sultanahmet Square, is the ultimate locale for a unique journey through the city’s storied past.Begin your trip with the architectural marvel of Hagia Sophia, then walk to the iconic Blue Mosque, renowned for its breathtaking blue İznik tiles and serene ambience.

Afternoon: Palaces and Empires

Enjoy your afternoon at Topkapı Palace, which was once the administrative centre of the Ottoman Empire. Don’t miss the Holy Relics Room, the Imperial Kitchens, and the Harem, where the sultans lived with their families in private opulence.

Alternatively, you can opt for the İstanbul Archaeology Museums, Türkiye’s first museum complex. It is home to astounding artefacts, such as the Treaty of Kadesh, the Alexander Sarcophagus, and the Ishtar Gate. During the summer, you can extend your visit to the Archaeology Museums into the evening, as they remain open until 10 p.m. thanks to the Night Museums Project.

Evening: Markets, Flavours, and Sunset Views

A trip to İstanbul wouldn't be complete without getting lost in the magic of the city’s legendary bazaars. With over 4,000 shops, the Grand Bazaar is a labyrinth of handcrafted treasures, textiles, and timeless souvenirs.

End your day with a walk down to the Spice Bazaar, where colourful spices, Turkish delights, and dried fruits offer a fragrant finale to your shopping spree.

DAY TWO: WHERE BOSPHORUS MEETS LIVELY NEIGHBOURHOODS

Morning: Fantastic Views and Chic Port

A crispy simit and Turkish tea in Karaköy will be a good start to your second day in the city. Then walk across to Galataport, the city’s dynamic waterfront facility. This open-air complex is more than just a cruise terminal; it’s a modern cultural hub, with galleries, restaurants, cafes and boutique shops.

Spend the morning walking along the Bosphorus on the promenade and enjoying a coffee at one of the stylish cafés. Then, explore the Tophane Clock Tower and visit the award-winning İstanbul Museum of Modern Art, as well as the prestigious İstanbul Museum of Painting and Sculpture, located within the area.

Afternoon: Soulful Locales, Bosphorus Tours

Kickstart your afternoon in Türkiye’s first underground rail system and the world’s second oldest, from Karaköy to İstiklal Street. Climb the Galata Tower for breathtaking panoramic views, or if you’re a summer visitor, the tower stays open until 11pm, when you can enjoy the sunset and city night lights.

Along İstiklal’s lively street, you can see the iconic red tram glides amid historic passages, shops, art galleries, museums, and restaurants. Sample delicious Turkish home-style dishes at a lokanta (local eatery) here or try İstanbul's famous street foods, such as mussels, fish sandwiches (balık ekmek) and pickle juice, in lively Beyoğlu Fish Market.

This is also a great time to head down to Beşiktaş, where you can embark on a short Bosphorus tour. There’s no better way to grasp the city’s grandeur than from the water, passing by Ottoman mansions and various landmarks.

1 . Contributed İstanbul Blue (Sultanahmet) Mosque Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed İstanbul Galata Tower and View Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed İstanbul Topkapı Palace Enterance Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed İstanbul Grand Bazaar Photo: Submitted Share