Hyatt Regency Lisbon: City break beyond the city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hyatt Regency Lisbon takes the lead as the Portuguese rising star set in the sun-soaked capital and tailored for highest demands of contemporary urbanites.

The FIRST Hyatt hotel in Portugal is further elevated by district of Belém, formerly a mecca for Portuguese explorers, now redefined into cosmopolitan magnet for discerning travellers.

Hyatt Regency Lisbon further provides an artful blend perfectly suited for bleisure seekers beyond the city of Lisbon. Conveniently located in Belém, a five-minute drive from Lisbon’s iconic downtown area is a unique property on the banks of the Tagus River, surrounded by the city’s most important museums and historical monuments such as Museu Nacional dos Coches, Jeronimo’s Monastery, Padrão dos Descobrimentos, Maritime Museum, Museu de Arte Arquitectura e Technologia, and LX Factory an industrial complex turned creative hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests can immerse themselves in the breathtaking panoramic views of River Tagus whilst sampling a selection of curated cocktails at the hotel's latest addition ICON Bar & Rooftop. The hotel’s other celebrated restaurants and bars include the all-day-dining, VISEVERSA restaurant and bar, offering fresh, local produce and an abundance of dining delights. ZEST restaurant also provides authentic but healthy flavours, expected to be further complemented with another restaurant with direct access to ICON bar in the autumn months.

Hyatt Regency, Libon

District and city to explore whilst staying at Hyatt Regency Lisbon:

Pastéis de Belém – Discover delicious pastel de nata throughout Lisbon, but none are as entrenched in Portuguese history as the ones at this legendary bakery. Dating back to 1837, an ancient recipe from the Mosteiro dos Jerónimos is recreated every day in the bakery, by hand, using only traditional methods.

Museu de Arte Contemporânea - MAC/CCB - A must-visit in Lisbon, the MAC/CCB Museum of Contemporary Art opened its doors in October 2023. The Museum receives works from the State Collection of Contemporary Art (CACE), the Teixeira de Freitas Collection, the Ellipse Collection and the Berardo Collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Names such as Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Marcel Duchamp, Piet Mondrian, Joan Miró, Max Ernst, Francis Bacon, Andy Warhol, Louise Bourgeois, Paula Rego, Maria Helena Vieira da Silva, Donald Judd, Bruce Nauman or Cindy Sherman, among many others, are presented within the framework of the movements that their works have made it possible to define, enabling a journey through time and an in-depth knowledge of each context.

Elevador da Glória - Hop on a ride with one of the three funiculars in Lisbon where slow travel meets spellbinding views. Landmark perfectly matched for romantic wanderers, taking you on a time travel to 1800s and a retro tour of the city.

Hyatt Regency Lisbon’s 204 spacious guestrooms and suites all feature modern interiors and high-end finishing’s, with some including stunning balcony views over the river. Guests also benefit from a world-class wellbeing concept through its on-site spa, managed by Portugal’s top wellness brand ‘Serenity – The Art of Well Being’ and Active – featuring gym and two fitness studios.

Prices start from €470 based on 2 adults sharing a standard room with a queen bed and River View. Price based on September 2024 stay.

For further information, please visit: Hyatt Regency Lisbon