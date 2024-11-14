Hyatt Regency Lisbon: Discover magic of holiday season in Lisbon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For those looking to celebrate the festive season in style, what better way than to enjoy a city break in Portugal's vibrant capital, Lisbon.

Discover the magic of the holiday season as the city comes alive with the festive spirit, with Christmas markets, a giant Christmas tree, Carols by Candlelight, Midnight Mass, Christmas lights and an abundance of Christmas themed activities.

Enjoy a luxury stay at Hyatt Regency Lisbon where guests can embrace the glamour of the holiday season with exclusive dining events and celebrations themed around the extravagant world of The Great Gatsby and enjoy all Christmas-themed activities right on their doorstep.

The Christmas markets in Lisbon are certainly not one to miss with free entertainment and masses of shopping to be enjoyed by friends and family. Visitors can expect ice rinks, Santa Claus, handmade local products, gorgeous Christmas decorations, delicious food and of course, sparkling Christmas trees. Popular Christmas markets in Lisbon include Wonderland Lisboa, Rossio Square, Campo Pequeno and Ateneu Comercial De Lisboa.

Hyatt Regency Lisbon

Lisbon is home to the tallest Christmas tree in the whole of Europe, standing at a soaring height of 76 metres in the iconic Commerce Square. Over the festive season, the square will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland capturing the hearts of families and friends who gather to witness its sparkling wonder.

Most residents of Portugal are Roman Catholic, so Midnight Mass is a big tradition during the Christmas period. The churches are decorated with festive displays, certain not to be missed. Guests can visit the Lisbon Cathedral, Church of Sao Roque, Carmo Convent and the Church of Santa Engrácia to name a few.

For those wanting to enjoy some extra Christmas sparkle, look no further, as Lisbon’s streets light up with dazzling Christmas lights, displays and carousels. The best streets to enjoy the Christmas lights include Praça de Commercio, Baixa-Chiado, Bairro Alto and Avenida de Liberdade.

Perfect for families to keep children entertained, Lisbon has a number of theme parks during the weeks leading up to the holidays. The theme parks contain a mixture of festive activities such as ice skating, ice ramps, carousels, a giant snow globe, options to purchase gifts, and of course, lots of delicious festive food such as Bolo Rei, a traditional cake resembling a crown covered with fruits and nuts. Some of the top parks for Christmas activities include Wonderland Lisboa, Parque Eduardo VII, Perlim and Green Beans Sintra.

Christmas at Hyatt Regency Lisbon

For a unique Christmas or New Year’s Eve party, Lisbon’s beaches offer spectacular views of the city, sure to make for a memorable evening. Locals bring picnics, watch fireworks and celebrate special moments together, as the beaches are considered some of the best in Europe. Some of the top beaches in Lisbon include: Galapinhos Beach, Baleal Island, Carcavelos Beach and Ursa Beach.

The hotel’s annual Festive Season promises to be an unforgettable celebration, with extraordinary experiences such as vibrant décor, live entertainment, unique themed dining experiences and a luxurious atmosphere that evokes the roaring twenties. From Christmas Eve to New Year’s Eve, the hotel will feature unique themed events at Vise Versa, Odyssey and Icon, with a grand finale at the Vista Room:

The Gatsby Room at Vise Versa will transport guests back to the roaring twenties with extravagant decorations, glamorous ambiance, and a special New Year’s Eve buffet celebration featuring a luxurious spread. Dance the night away with the live entertainment before stepping into the Vista Room for an exclusive after-party:

24th December 7.30pm – 11pm Christmas Eve Buffet for €95 per person including drinks, €47.50 for children aged 4-12 and free for children under 3. Dress code: smart casual.

25th December 1pm – 3.30pm Christmas Day Bruch for €95 per person including drinks, €47.50 for children aged 4-12 and free for children under 3. There will also be live music as well as a kids entertainment corner. Dress code: smart casual.

31st December 8.30pm – 11pm New Year’s Eve Celebration for €175 per person or €200 per person (booked after December 1st) including drinks, €87.50 for children aged 4-12 and free for children under 3. There will be live music including a DJ, singer and dancers between Viseversa and Odyssey). Offer also includes access to the Vista Room Party. Dress code: causal chic.

1st December 1pm – 3.30pm New Year’s Day Bunch for €95 per person including drinks, €47.50 for children aged 4-12 and free for children under 3. There will also be live music as well as a kids entertainment corner. Dress code: smart casual.

31st December 8.30pm – 11pm Odyssey will be transformed into a 1920s-inspired speakeasy, with a delicious set menu for €200 per person or €225 per person (booked after 1st December). Enjoy a tasting menu paired with wines and live entertainment that will keep you in the festive spirit all night long. Offer also includes access to Vista Room Party. Dress code casual chic.

31st December 11pm – 3am the New Year’s Eve Party will culminate in a vibrant party at Vista Room where there will be an option for drinks à la carte or an open bar for €60 per person. Enjoy a live DJ playing the best tracks into the early hours of the morning to celebrate the New Year.

ICON Bar

31st December 11pm – 3am celebrate New Year’s Eve in style with its sophisticated and exclusive event: The Great Escape. Enjoy bottle service, cocktails and snacks alongside a live DJ creating a chic vibe that channels the glamour of the Gatsby era. 2-person table €150, 4-person table €250, 8-person table €500, VIP 8 person table €650 (includes 2 bottles of Veuve Clicquot), open bar €75 per person, including welcome drink.

Prices during Christmas start from €380 per room per night (based on 2 adults sharing) and includes Christmas Eve Dinner. New Year starts from €448 per night including New Year’s Eve Dinner (based on 2 adults sharing).

For more information, or to book please visit https://www.hyatt.com/hyatt-regency/en-US/lishr-hyatt-regency-lisbon

*Cancellations must be made 15 days before the date of booking, via mobile phone or email. Prepayment is required and the amount is non-refundable in case of no-show.(Up to 15 days in advance before the event, 100% of the amount is refunded. From 15 to 5 days in advance, only 50% of the amount is refunded. If the cancellation is made 5 days before, it is not applicable).