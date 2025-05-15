Hyatt Regency Lisbon: The perfect stay for Lisbon Pride Week 2025

Lisbon Pride Parade

As Lisbon prepares to transform into a vibrant celebration of love, diversity, and equality during Lisbon Pride Week 2025, the Hyatt Regency Lisbon invites guests to experience the city’s most colourful week from the comfort of its luxurious, inclusive, and conveniently located hotel.

Lisbon Pride Week runs from June 14- 22, culminating with the Lisbon Gay Pride Parade, a powerful tribute to Portugal’s progressive stance on LGBTQ+ rights and one of the country’s most beloved cultural events, taking place on Saturday 21st June. During the week, the streets of the capital come alive with parades, parties, art exhibitions, talks, and community-led events that welcome locals and international visitors alike in a spirit of unity and celebration.

Perfectly positioned along the Tagus River and a short distance away from the historic city centre, the Hyatt Regency Lisbon offers an ideal home base for Pride-goers. Guests can unwind in spacious, design-forward rooms, enjoy rooftop cocktails at ICON Bar & Rooftop with panoramic views, and indulge in world-class wellness at the hotel’s Serenity Spa.

“We’re proud to support Lisbon Pride and to welcome guests from around the globe to join in this joyous week,” said Tania Rodrigues, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Lisbon. “Our team is committed to creating a safe, welcoming, and vibrant environment for all, and Pride Week is a beautiful expression of the values we live every day.”

ICON Rooftop

Guests can book their stay now and join the celebration of authenticity, love, and community in one of Europe’s most inclusive and exciting cities.

Prices start from €230 based on two adults sharing a standard room with a queen bed and River View. Price based on Spring 2025 stay.

For further information please visit Hyatt Regency Lisbon or to book https://www.hyatt.com/hyatt-regency/pt-PT/lishr-hyatt-regency-lisbon